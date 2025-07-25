Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India open to domestic firms collaborating with Chinese electronics makers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

India is flexible for collaboration of domestic companies with Chinese, especially electronics, a government source said on Friday.

Around 60 per cent of electronics manufacturing happens in China, and hence, it is not easy to ignore it, the source added.

"Things are easing (between India and China). There are signals. Tourist visas have been opened. In electronics, 60 per cent of manufacturing takes place in China. So, there has to be some sort of collaboration," the sources said.

He was replying to a question on government approval for the Dixon joint venture with Chinese companies.

Dixon Technologies has received approval from the Indian government to form a joint venture (JV) with Chinese peer Longcheer.

 

Dixon has been reaching out to several Chinese companies for joint ventures.

It has signed separate agreements with Chinese electronic component firms -- Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd and the Indian arm of Kunshan Q Technology -- for manufacturing and sales of electronic components used in electronic devices like mobile phones and laptops, among others.

The company's JV with Chinese smart devices maker Vivo is also in the works.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

