Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India needs 1,000 scrapping centres, 400 fitness test points: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the country needs 1,000 vehicle scrapping centres and 400 automated fitness test centres.

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the country needs 1,000 vehicle scrapping centres and 400 automated fitness test centres.
Launching DigiELV', Gadkari said the road ministry has so far approved 85 vehicle scrapping facilities across the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We need 1,000 vehicle scrapping centres in the country and at least 400 automated fitness test centres," he said.
DigiELV is a trading platform for End of Life Vehicle Certificate of Deposit. Anyone who currently owns a Certificate of Deposit (CD) can sell the CD through the platform. A CD is issued when a user submits a vehicle for scrapping at an RVSF.
Noting that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy is a win-win for all stakeholders, the minister said that India can be a scrapping hub in South Asia.
"Circular economy is very important and it is going to create jobs in the country," Gadkari said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in August 2021 and said it would help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.
Under the new policy, the Centre had said the states and Union Territories (UTs) will provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles. The vehicle scrappage policy has come into effect from April 1, 2022.
Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after the completion of 15 years.

Also Read

Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities: Nitin Gadkari

Govt constructing expressways with investment of Rs 4.5 trn: Gadakri

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Govt to offer 26 blocks at 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on Wed

Dialling in: Admin price rings louder than satellite spectrum auction bid

India, UK to hold next round of talks for free trade agreement in Jan

Villas, independent houses preferred choice for luxury real estate buyers

India should actively raise disputes against WTO incompatible schemes: GTRI

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Car scrapping automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon