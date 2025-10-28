India's pharma, healthcare deals surge 166% to $3.5 bn in Q3: Report

India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors recorded 72 transactions valued at $3.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025 (July–September period), according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.
This marked a 28 per cent rise in volumes and a 166 per cent increase in value compared to Q2 2025 (April–July), which saw 56 deals worth $788 million.
Of the $3.5 billion in total deals, private transactions — including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) activity — accounted for around $3 billion across 68 transactions in the quarter.
While PE activity in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector saw a marginal 3 per cent drop in volumes compared with the previous quarter, M&A activity rose sharply by 57 per cent.
The period also included three initial public offerings (IPOs) worth $428 million and one qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth $88 million.
Consolidation drives high-value deals
“The surge in the overall numbers was driven by seven high-value deals worth $2.6 billion, reflecting renewed investor confidence in scale and consolidation plays across pharma, biotech, and hospital segments, and mirroring the sector’s strong fundamentals and growth potential,” Grant Thornton Bharat said in a statement.
Pharma and biotech segments led the deal activity, accounting for 29 per cent of total deal volume. “Focus shifted from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plays to formulations, contract drug manufacturing operations (CDMOs), and research-led platforms, highlighting preference for integrated models,” the report added.
Torrent Pharma’s $1.4 bn acquisition leads Q3 activity
The standout transaction of the quarter was Torrent Pharma’s $1.4 billion acquisition of a 46 per cent stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, strengthening its position in high-growth therapeutic segments and chronic care markets.
The report noted that deal activity also remained strong in healthtech, wellness, and pharma services, with a clear preference for early- and mid-stage investments.
“Q3 marked a resurgence in deal activity, driven by a healthy mix of scale, capability, and innovation-led investments,” said Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S J, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat and healthcare industry leader.
He added that the momentum in pharma and biotech, supported by strategic consolidations, signals growing confidence in India’s life sciences potential.