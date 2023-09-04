Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

India's fan industry sees green shoots in demands as festival approach

The fan industry is witnessing green shoots in demands led by increased housing renovation activities in urban and rural areas and expects better traction as the festive season approaches

electric fans and smart meters

The Return on Investment (ROI) is around 18-24 months for a consumer if he opts for a high energy efficient fan and any new technology takes time for adoption.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The fan industry is witnessing green shoots in demands led by increased housing renovation activities in urban and rural areas and expects better traction as the festive season approaches.
The industry, which was facing almost flat/slow growth from the last two fiscals in volumes, is currently passing through a transition towards becoming energy efficient with star labelling, according to the Indian Fan Manufacturers Association (IFMA).
IFMA Chairman Anuj Poddar said this is adding value to everyone including the customers to everyone and will encourage them to go for higher energy-efficient products.
The Return on Investment (ROI) is around 18-24 months for a consumer if he opts for a high energy efficient fan and any new technology takes time for adoption.
"The last few months were a transition period for the industry. We have gone from non-star to a star rating very smoothly, there were some hiccups and other things otherwise, we had anticipated well and planned it," Poddar said.
In the next two to three months, lots of Indian homes have gone of renovation, which created replacement-driven demand of ceiling fans. Now the industry expects a better demand, he added.

Also Read

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

Global mergers & acquisitions plunge in Q2 but dealmakers see green shoots

Samsung likely to skip fan edition of 'Galaxy S23' this year, says report

Fintech firms are stepping up soundbox play with new features, innovation

IT companies step up GenAI investments as clients ready for paid POCs

With infrastructure boom, cement companies build strategies to tap demand

'Green Hydrogen Pilots in India' conference on pilot projects on Sept 5

Rules for DPDP Act ready, will have consultations post G20: MoS IT

"The next two months, which are like a mini season for us, a lot of renovation-led activities are happening and we are now seeing green shoots. We are hopeful that we all should have much better traction with consumers getting aware of star rating," Poddar added.
The Indian fan industry is estimated to be around Rs 10,500 crore, in which around 200 entities including 14 branded players operate in the segment.
The transition to energy rating has implications on the cost side and that needs to be passed on to the consumers.
"From the margins perspective there is an impact on the industry. I do not think that full cost of this transition has been passed on to the consumers at the product level. That need to be done sooner than later," said Poddar.
Besides, IFMA also expects the government to place fans under a lower GST bracket of 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, considering it is a mass product.
"This is something, which we are saying for last two years. If not under 5 per cent (the lowest one), it should be at least under 12 per cent (GST)," he added.
From January this year, fan manufacturers have to display star ratings between 1 to 5 stars on their fans. The star rating is dependent on service value (air delivery in cubic metres per minute divided by energy consumption in wattage), as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) norms.
Leading brands operating in the segment are Orient Electric, Havells, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Usha International, Luminous Power etc.
The category is witnessing a rise in rural penetration with increased electrification, while in urban markets, the replacement cycle is getting shorter due to premiumisation, the IFMA report said.
Moreover, there is also a faster shift towards the organised sector.
The demand for premium fans with better aesthetics has been on the rise over the past 3-5 years with increasing consumer preferences towards enhanced and appealing interiors, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India festivals

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon