Samsung likely to skip fan edition of 'Galaxy S23' this year, says report

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the "Galaxy S23 FE" will not be launched.

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the "Galaxy S23 FE" will not be launched.

It is still unclear whether the Galaxy S23 FE is not launching this year, it is cancelled or postponed, reports Gizmochina.

However, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 FE will not be launched as the company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year.

Therefore, it seems that the tech giant is done with the Fan Edition offerings, the report said.

On February 1 this year, the South Korean giant had unveiled Galaxy S23 Ultra (with an embedded S Pen), Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 smartphones globally.

The series introduces fast autofocus and the company's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customisation, the Galaxy S23 series offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 09:55 IST

