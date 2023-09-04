With infrastructure boom, cement companies build strategies to tap demand

As India's infrastructure spends grow, cement companies adopt different strategies to attract a share of this rise in demand. Expansion of the large buyer's network, entry into ready-mix cement, and catering to a niche of blended cement are some of the strategies under consideration.

While UltraTech Cement dominates this segment, each of the large cement producers is shaping up strategies to tap into it. Infrastructure contributed 24 per cent of India's total cement demand in FY23 and is expected to witness higher growth rates compared to housing, and industrial and commercial related demand in the next three financial years, according to cement company estimates.

Adani Cement plans to expand its ACC ready-mix network, and develop stronger large buyer's sales to tap into demand generated by India's growing infrastructure needs. "Thirty per cent of our demand will come from large buyers; that might happen 2-3 years down the line," said an executive from Adani Cement, the second-largest cement producer in the country. The executive added, "As we move from 67.5 million to 140 million ambition, we cannot go to that ambition without servicing the infrastructure segment."

Ready-mix concrete is another segment, which cement companies are expanding into to tap the infrastructure demand growth.

In July, Shree Cement announced its entry into the ready-mix cement segment, with plans to set up five RMC units in the current financial year. "Some large projects have their own RMC units while others may not have. RMC will typically cater to large projects who outsource the concrete. It may be builders, individual home builders as well as projects like metro and roads, etc," said Prashant Bangur, vice-chairman for Shree Cement.

RMC refers to concrete which is ready to use and does not require any additional processing on-site, making it ideal for projects with space constraints.

In August, Nuvoco Vistas Corp announced setting up two RMC units, one each in Mumbai and Pune, which the company said will help leverage "Mumbai's significant infrastructure transformation and Pune's impressive expansion in the construction domain."

Certain others such as Dalmia Cement are aiming to supply more infrastructure projects in the sub-category of blended cement. Top executives from the company informed analysts in its earnings call in July, "National Highways Authority of India and other various important projects in the country have also started using blended low-carbon cement on account of carbon awareness. And at the same time, we are going to increase our share only in blended low-carbon cement."

Blended cement refers to cement manufactured through blending clinker with other materials such as slag and fly ash, reducing its carbon content. However, not everyone is sure of a market for blended cement. "Ordinary Portland cement (OPC) is what is the major cement type for infrastructure companies. Cement companies are looking at blended cement from an ESG point of view, but cost is the main factor in the large buyer segment for infrastructure," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be identified.