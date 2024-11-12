Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India secures spot in global top-10 for all three major IP rights

India secures spot in global top-10 for all three major IP rights

It said India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1 per cent increase in 2023

World Intellectual Property Day 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has secured a spot in the global top-10 for all three major intellectual property (IP) rights -- patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

It said India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1 per cent increase in 2023.

"Nearly 90 per cent of these filings were by residents, with key sectors, including health, agri, and clothing leading the way.

India's trademark office holds the second-largest number of active registrations worldwide, with over 3.2 million trademarks in force, reflecting the country's strong position in global brand protection, it said.

"The findings from WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organization) World Intellectual Property Indicators 2024 showcase India's advancements in innovation and IP," it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumexport import trade

Useful WIPO guide on Trade Secrets and Innovation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Pre-budget meet: Trade bodies call for tax deduction, investment on R&D

Intellectual property

WIPO concludes treaty to protect genetic resources, traditional knowledge

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins; Delhi vs Puneri Paltan up next

rupee bond

Rupee hits new intraday low of 84.40 against US dollar on FPI selling

Topics : intellectual property Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon