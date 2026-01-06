Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Par panel examines impact of US tariff hikes on key Indian industries

It also seeks to assess the various measures taken by financial institutions, central and state governments to mitigate the adverse effects of US tariffs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce is assessing the impact of enhanced tariffs by the United States on the entry of various Indian products and seeks to understand the challenges faced by various sectors.

It also seeks to assess the various measures taken by financial institutions, central and state governments to mitigate the adverse effects of US tariffs.

The committee members are currently on a study visit to Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Coimbatore from January 6-8 to evaluate India-US trade relations. The committee is chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen.

In Visakhapatnam, the committee on Tuesday met with stakeholders and state government representatives, focusing on the Indian marine sector.

 

A statement by the committee said the members of the panel interacted with representatives from fisheries, export councils, and financial institutions, and visited the Fishing Harbour and Sea Cages off Ramakrishna beach.

On January 7, the committee will travel to Chennai to discuss the impact of US tariffs on the automotive and leather sectors with industry representatives and government officials.

On January 8, the committee will visit Coimbatore to evaluate India-US trade relations in the context of the textile and apparel sector, meeting with textile and apparel manufacturers, exporters, and representatives of industrial bodies like AEPC and CITI.

During the visits, officials from the Department of Commerce, DPIIT, Ministry of Textiles and the MSME will also be present in the meetings related to their respective subjects, the statement said.

The Parliamentary Committee's visit aims to understand the challenges faced by various sectors and their concerns while exploring ways to augment exports abroad, the panel said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

