India, Uzbekistan start pharma-nutra corridor targeting Eurasian market

India and Uzbekistan have on Monday launched a structured pharmaceutical and nutraceutical trade corridor aimed at expanding access to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the wider Eurasian healthcare market, estimated at $7–10 billion.

The initiative brings together Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, Nutrify Today, and Pharma Eurasia to create a policy-backed platform designed to facilitate regulatory alignment, investment, and market entry for global manufacturers, particularly from India.

Industry stakeholders said the corridor seeks to provide a more institutionalised pathway for companies looking to expand into CIS markets by combining regulatory cooperation, trade facilitation and commercial engagement. The platform is expected to support partnerships, joint ventures and supply-chain integration between Indian manufacturers and distributors across Eurasia.

Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a regional gateway for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical trade through a series of policy and infrastructure initiatives, including dedicated pharma parks, regulatory reforms and investment facilitation measures aimed at attracting foreign manufacturers and contract development partners.

Officials said the country’s geographic location between India, Russia and Central Asia, combined with efforts to modernise pharmaceutical regulations and build industrial clusters, could make it a strategic base for companies seeking access to the broader CIS region.

The commercial execution of the corridor will take place at Pharma Eurasia 2026, scheduled to be held in Tashkent from May 20 to 22. The event will bring together pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, regulatory authorities and distributors from across Eurasia.

Organisers said the exhibition is expected to function as an institutional marketplace for the Indo–CIS health trade corridor, where companies can engage with buyers, regulators and government agencies to explore partnerships and market entry strategies.

Industry participants noted that demand for nutraceuticals and preventive healthcare products has been rising across CIS countries, driven by a growing middle class, expanding organised pharmacy networks and increasing consumer focus on vitamins, botanicals and functional nutrition.

The CIS dietary supplements market is currently estimated at over $5.8 billion annually, with the broader Eurasian opportunity projected at $7–10 billion.

Stakeholders said the new corridor could help Indian pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies strengthen their presence in the region by creating a structured framework for regulatory coordination, trade documentation, investment collaboration and cross-border healthcare supply chains.