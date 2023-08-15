Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Indian diamond industry set to focus on domestic markets, ASEAN countries

The diamond industry is set to focus on domestic markets and emerging markets in ASEAN countries in an attempt to neutralise the impact of reduced demand from the US and the European Union (EU)

diamonds

In 2019, global diamond production stood at 142 million carats amounting to $13.9 billion

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian diamond industry is set to focus on domestic markets and emerging markets in ASEAN countries in an attempt to neutralise the impact of reduced demand from the US and the European Union (EU).

The move came after it was reported that diamonds originating from Russia may be banned.

Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), said that the outcome of the ongoing discussions on future business prospects involving diamonds originating from Russia is still unclear.

"The intentions of the Western countries that they do not want to finance the Russian diamond business are clear. The government and industry are trying to work out the modalities of a fool-proof method of assessing the traceability of diamonds," Shah said.

He said that it is still unclear whether or not a ban will be imposed by the US and other developed economies.

"If this happens, we are preparing ourselves to switch focus to new and emerging markets, including ASEAN countries, Vietnam and Cambodia. In the recently concluded India International Jewellery Show, we had a participation of 2,100 buyers from 69 countries and business worth more than Rs 50,000 crore was transacted during this exhibition."

Also Read

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Chhattisgarh govt floats E-tender for auction of gold, diamond mines

US freezes fund transfers worth Rs 2.6 crore by Indian diamantaires

Hotel chains smell business opportunity in small towns, off-beat locations

NHA, Irdai hold workshop to fuse insurance cos to Ayushman Bharat platform

Independence Day sales: E-tailers are all smiles after 23% surge in orders

Yogi govt set to build India's largest IT hub in Lucknow; details here

Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI

Need entire 6 GHz band for deploying 5G: Telecom group writes to DoT


Shah further added that the current demand from the US and Chinese markets is lower than the usual demand from these markets.

In 2019, global diamond production stood at 142 million carats amounting to $13.9 billion, while the value after grading, cutting and polishing was at $29.7 billion. The global jewellery market is currently valued at $79 billion, according to a report in the Financial Express (FE).

Amit Pratihari, vice-president De Beers Forevermark, one of the top three diamond producer companies in the world, said that the international diamond market is being affected by the inflationary tendencies and geo-political disturbances across the world.

"However, this is not a cause of concern for us as the Indian market is our main focus," he said.

He further added that the upcoming festival season could see a good demand because the diamond is perceived as a luxury product and an investment option.

According to the FE report, De Beers (Luxembourg), Alrosa (Russia) and Rio Tinto (British-Australian) are the top three diamond producers in the world. These three companies account for more than 60 per cent of global diamond production.

Russia has the highest diamond reserves in the world. In 2022, Russian diamond production touched 41.92 million carats, with Botswana and Canada ranking second and third with 24.5 million carats and 16.3 million carats, respectively.

In 2022, the market value for Russian diamond production has been estimated at $3.55 billion, while the market value of Botswana's production is $4.7 billion.
Topics : ASEAN India diamonds Diamond industry Diamonds imports of rough diamonds European Union USA Vietnam Russia Cambodia

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon