Indian smartphone market slips by by 9.7% in January 2025, says IDC

India’s smartphone market may face a slowdown as shipments dropped by 9.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in January 2025, said IDC. The total shipment for the month was 11.1 million.
IDC, a market intelligence and advisory services firm, said that the decline has come despite new premium and mid-range launches and weak consumer demand.
“Despite numerous premium and mid-range product launches at the start of 2025, shipments declined by 9.7 per cent. They were unable to match the high growth seen in January 2024 due to surplus inventory from Q4CY24 amid low consumer demand,” said Aditya Rampal, senior analyst, IDC.
This slowdown comes on the back of slow growth in Q4CY24. The fourth quarter of CY2024 saw a dip of 3 per cent, with shipments of 36 million units.
However, despite a declining market, Apple continued to see growth, recording a YoY growth of 11.7 per cent, while Oppo’s share grew by 5.9 per cent.
According to IDC data, Apple is now ranked among the top five brands for five consecutive months, with a market share of 11.4 per cent.