Qcom Instamart partners with HPCL to launch on-demand LPG cylinder delivery

Quick-commerce (qcom) platform Instamart on Wednesday said it had partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna central public sector enterprise, to launch an on-demand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service.

The launch also marks the debut of HPCL's newly launched HP Navya, its next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on Instamart.

The service will initially go live in Bengaluru, where consumers can order HP Navya, which is lighter, corrosion-resistant and designed for modern living. The cylinder features a translucent body that enables customers to conveniently monitor the gas level. In addition, a 5 kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available.

Customers can order cylinders without an existing domestic LPG connection, making it a flexible, on-demand option for a wider set of consumers, including students, working professionals and smaller households.

To place an order, consumers can log on to Instamart, select their preferred 10 kg composite LPG cylinder or 5 kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart and complete the purchase.

The company said first-time purchases would be fulfilled as new cylinder purchases. Thereafter, consumers can place refill orders by returning the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery. First-time orders will require identity verification and proof-of-delivery documentation.

The orders will be fulfilled through HPCL's authorised distributor network and delivered by the distributors' trained personnel under applicable safety and regulatory protocols.

Commenting on the development, Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Instamart, said, “Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life. With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect.”

Amit Garg, director of marketing at HPCL, said, “We are making LPG more accessible and convenient for Naya Bharat, with a focus on the safety, trust and reliability that customers associate with HP Gas... Through the Instamart platform, we will be able to reach customers through a fast, convenient and digitally enabled platform, making HP Navya composite LPG cylinders more accessible while enhancing the overall customer experience.”