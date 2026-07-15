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Home / Companies / News / Instamart, HPCL launch India's first on-demand LPG delivery service

Instamart, HPCL launch India's first on-demand LPG delivery service

The service does not require customers to have an existing domestic LPG connection. First-time orders will be treated as new cylinder purchases, while subsequent orders will be processed as refill

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch India's first on-demand liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch India's first on-demand liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service on a quick-commerce platform. Consumers can now order HPCL's newly launched HP Navya 10-kg composite LPG cylinders through the Instamart app, with the service debuting in Bengaluru.
 

How the service will work

 
According to a report by The Economic Times, customers will not need an existing domestic LPG connection to place an order, making the service accessible to students, working professionals and smaller households that may not have a formal gas connection.
 
First-time orders will be fulfilled as new cylinder purchases, with identity verification and proof-of-delivery documentation built into the process. For subsequent orders, customers can place refill requests, with the empty cylinder collected at the time of delivery.
 
 
Orders placed through Instamart will be fulfilled through HPCL's existing network of authorised distributors, while deliveries will be carried out by trained distributor personnel in accordance with applicable safety and regulatory protocols.
 
Speaking on the partnership, Amitesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, said the platform has evolved beyond grocery delivery to become part of consumers' everyday lives, and that the partnership with HPCL extends that convenience to an essential household service while maintaining safety and reliability standards, reported The Economic Times.

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Which cities will the service be available in?

 
The service will initially be available only in Bengaluru, where customers can order the HP Navya composite LPG cylinder as well as the existing 5-kg metal LPG cylinder through the Instamart app. The companies have not announced a timeline for expanding the service to other cities.
 

HP Navya makes its market debut

 
The partnership also marks the commercial rollout of HPCL's HP Navya, a next-generation 10-kg composite LPG cylinder.
 
HPCL said the cylinder is lighter and more corrosion-resistant than conventional steel cylinders. It also features a translucent body that enables consumers to monitor gas levels, while its compact design is intended for apartments, small families and households looking for a convenient secondary LPG cylinder.
 
Speaking on the launch, Amit Garg, Director-Marketing at HPCL, said the company is focused on making LPG more accessible for Naya Bharat with an emphasis on safety and trust. He added that the partnership would enable HPCL to reach customers through a fast, digitally enabled platform while enhancing the overall customer experience.
 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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