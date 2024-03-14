Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Popular Vehicles' IPO gets subscribed 1.23 times on last day of bidding

The Rs 601.55 crore-IPO received bids for 1,77,74,350 shares against 1,44,15,110 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Ltd) and Centrum Capital were the managers to the offer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Popular Vehicles and Services received 1.23 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday.
The Rs 601.55 crore-IPO received bids for 1,77,74,350 shares against 1,44,15,110 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.97 times while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 1.05 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors received 66 per cent subscription.
The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer For Sale of up to 1,19,17,075 equity shares.
The IPO had a price range of Rs 280-295 a share.
On Monday, Popular Vehicles and Services said it has garnered Rs 180.17 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.
Popular Vehicles and Services is a leading diversified automotive dealership in the country with a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including the sale of new passenger and commercial vehicles, services and repairs, spare parts distribution, sale of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.
It operates passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki, Honda, and JLR and the commercial vehicle dealership of Tata Motors.
ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Ltd) and Centrum Capital were the managers to the offer.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Krystal Integrated Services' IPO subscribed 36% on first day of offer

Rs 601.5 cr IPO of Popular Vehicles subscribed 45% on 2nd day of bidding

Vishal Mega Mart planning $1 bn IPO valuing supermarket chain at $5 bn

Gopal Snacks booked 9x on final day, received bids for 10.80 crore shares

Krystal sets Rs 680-715 price band to raise Rs 300 cr capital via IPO

Topics : IPO automobile manufacturer automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon