IT workers protest against 14-hour work day proposal in Karnataka

In a rare sight in the IT and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) industry, hundreds of employees protested at Freedom Park in Bangalore on Saturday against the proposal to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act to facilitate a 14-hour workday.

The proposal was presented in a meeting called by the labour department with various stakeholders in the industry recently. The existing act only allows a maximum of 10 hours of work per day, including overtime, which has been completely lifted in the current amendment. This comes after the controversial draft Bill proposing job quota for locals in Karnataka was put on hold last month following high-pitched industry protests.

The representatives of the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) have already met with Labour Minister Santosh Lad and raised their concerns over the move.

The representatives of the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) have already met with Labour Minister Santosh Lad and raised their concerns over the move. On Saturday, employees protested, citing the plan as inhuman. This change would enable IT/ITES companies to extend daily working hours indefinitely, said Suhas Adiga, general secretary of KITU. During the protest, the KITU leadership highlighted various studies on the health impacts of extended working hours on IT employees. Adiga stated that the proposed amendment is an attack on workers' basic right to personal life and said that the union will resist any efforts to implement this change. He urged the government to withdraw the proposal and warned that any move to proceed with the amendment would be met with strong resistance from IT and ITES sector employees.

In recent years, the intense work culture in the IT industry has come under scrutiny due to its profound effects on employees' health and well-being. Several studies and surveys highlight the detrimental impacts of long working hours, which are prevalent among IT employees in India. According to a Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) report, 45 per cent of employees in the IT sector are facing mental health issues such as depression and 55 per cent are facing physical health impacts. Increasing working hours will further aggravate this situation. It indicates that 50 per cent of IT employees in India work more than 9 hours a day, averaging 52.5 hours a week. This is significantly higher than the typical 36-40 hours per week observed in other countries. A World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) study says increased working hours will lead to an estimated 35 per cent higher risk of death by stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, the union said. The organisation had already conducted gate meetings and street campaigns across Bangalore, with thousands of participants, to build momentum for the protest.

"The same study shows that more than half of the IT employees face physical health issues. Common physical ailments among IT employees include back and neck pain, eyesight issues, intense headaches, Vitamin D deficiency, and insomnia," he added. Additionally, 74 per cent of IT employees miss family events due to extended work hours, reflecting a significant work-life imbalance. Microsoft’s research indicates that longer working hours negatively impact employee productivity, it added.

In response to the pressing issues, KITU has actively sought reforms. On March 13, 2024, a memorandum was submitted to the Labour Minister, alleging that IT/ITES companies are not compensating overtime wages and are extending work hours beyond statutory limits. The union urged the government to investigate actual working hours and overtime payments. Extended work hours pose several additional risks. For employees, there is limited opportunity for further learning and upskilling due to time constraints. Women employees may face reduced career advancement opportunities. The lack of sufficient parenting time can also adversely affect the children of IT employees.

"Moreover, the negative implications for employment generation could result in a significant reduction in job opportunities and potential layoffs, as companies might streamline operations to manage excessive workloads. The overwhelming evidence from various studies and reports indicates that the current work culture in the IT sector, characterised by excessive hours, has severe consequences for health, productivity, and overall quality of life. There is a pressing need for reform to ensure that employees can achieve a healthier work-life balance and maintain their well-being while contributing effectively to their organisations," Adiga added.