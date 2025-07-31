Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's garment and jewellery sectors fear for US orders after tariff shock

India's garment and jewellery sectors fear for US orders after tariff shock

Key garment exporters including Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident, make 40 per cent-70 per cent of their sales in the United States

garment exports

"We were getting ready for expansion, expecting 10 per cent-15 per cent tariffs under the US deal," said Gautam Nair, director at Matrix Design and Industries Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of India's largest garment exporter Gokaldas Exports.

Reuters NEW DELHI/MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's apparel and jewellery exporters are bracing for a drop in orders from their biggest market and could cut jobs after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports starting on Friday, industry executives said.

Several garment exporters, who had hoped for a bilateral trade deal and were preparing for a rise in orders from US retailers such as Walmart and Costco, have now halted expansion plans as they await the outcome of negotiations, they said.

Key garment exporters including Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident, make 40 per cent-70 per cent of their sales in the United States. Higher tariffs could shift orders to Vietnam, which now has lower US duties of 20 per cent.

 

The United States is India's largest market for garment and jewellery, with nearly $22 billion in exports in 2024. India has a 5.8 per cent share in the US garment market, behind China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

"We were getting ready for expansion, expecting 10 per cent-15 per cent tariffs under the US deal," said Gautam Nair, director at Matrix Design and Industries Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of India's largest garment exporter Gokaldas Exports.

Also Read

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q1 FY26 result: Loss widens to ₹1,197 crore as expenses jump 60%

WI vs PAK

West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast

Burger king

Burger King India narrows Q1 loss as discounts draw budget customers

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 1: Post lunch session delayed due to wet outfiled

Rajasthan, Tourism

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030premium

Gokaldas US clients include GAP, Walmart and JCPenney.

"Trump's tariff announcement has come as a shock, and if implemented, the 25 per cent duty will severely impact exports," Nair said, adding that India's apparel sector already faces higher costs than leading competitors Bangladesh and Vietnam.

'IMMENSE PRESSURE'

In Tirupur, a textile hub in southern Indian concerns are mounting, with exporters pinning their hopes on a bilateral trade deal to put a quick end to the uncertainty.

The two countries are still holding talks in a bid to reach a deal.

"If US business declines, factories will start poaching each other's customers," said Naveen Michael John, executive director at Cotton Blossom India, which supplies Walmart and Bass Pro Shops.

India's gems and jewellery sector, also heavily reliant on US buyers, is already under pressure. Exports of cut and polished diamonds sank to their lowest in nearly two decades in the 2024/25 fiscal year due to weak US and Chinese demand.

The US accounts for nearly one-third of India's $28.5 billion in annual gems and jewellery exports.

"A blanket tariff of this magnitude will inflate costs, delay shipments, distort pricing, and place immense pressure on every part of the value chain - from lower level worker to large manufacturers," said Kirit Bhansali, chair of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Looking ahead to the US holiday season, exporters are urging the government to find a way to restore stability before September, giving them time to ramp up seasonal production.

"Without a trade deal, exports won't recover," said one jewellery exporter in Surat, India's diamond-polishing hub.

"We'll be forced to cut production and jobs."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

internship, engineering

PMIS needs independent review, relaxed norms for inclusion: Parl panel

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

One Act and 3 Bills on, gig workers say there is progress, but not enough

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales volume down 5% in top 8 cities; up 9% in value: Credai

Oil refinery

US sanctions 6 Indian firms for trading in Iranian petrochemical goods

pharma

Pharma Inc hopes for fair deal as Donald Trump announces 25% tariffspremium

Topics : Indian garment exports to US United States Indian export Jewellery export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon