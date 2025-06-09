Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Life insurers see 11% rise in new premium collection in Apr-May 2025

Life insurers see 11% rise in new premium collection in Apr-May 2025

The collection in the first two months of FY2025-26 rose to Rs 52,427 crore from Rs 47,293 crore in the April-May period of 2024-25, the data showed

Life insurance

New business premium income rose to Rs 30,463 crore in May 2025 from Rs 27,034 crore in the same month a year ago. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life insurers recorded a 10.8 per cent increase in new business premium collection in the first two months of the current fiscal.

The new business premium collection rose by 12.6 per cent in May 2025, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council on Monday.

New business premium income rose to Rs 30,463 crore in May 2025 from Rs 27,034 crore in the same month a year ago.

The collection in the first two months of FY2025-26 rose to Rs 52,427 crore from Rs 47,293 crore in the April-May period of 2024-25, the data showed.

This strong performance is attributed to life insurers' focus on encouraging first-time buyers to secure essential life insurance solutions, contributing to a 3.35 per cent growth in combined individual premium collections for May 2025 and 2.46 per cent growth on a year-to-date basis, it said.

 

According to data released by the council, the life insurance industry saw individual single premiums grow by 5.21 per cent year-on-year to close at Rs 3,525 crore for May 2025, with April-May growth standing at 4.89 per cent.

LIC, the country's largest life insurer, new business premium grew 10.27 per cent to Rs 18,405.04 crore in May 2025 from Rs 16,690.39 crore in the same month a year ago.

The company reported a 13.79 per cent increase in group premiums for May 2025. For the first two months of the fiscal 2026, group premium grew 13.66 per cent, as per the data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

