Madras High Court rules in favour of 12% GST for railway contracts

Madras High Court rules in favour of 12% GST for railway contracts

The case involved STS-KEC, a joint venture between Stroytechservice LLC (Russia) and KEC International Limited, which was awarded a contract for railway infrastructure projects

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Railways (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav Delhi
Monika Yadav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

In a major relief to contractors engaged in railway projects, the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of a 12 per cent concessional rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for works contract services provided to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), rejecting the tax department’s demand for 18 per cent GST.
 
The case involved STS-KEC, a joint venture between Stroytechservice LLC (Russia) and KEC International Limited, which was awarded a contract for railway infrastructure projects. The scope of work involved the doubling of railway tracks between Vanchi Maniyachchi and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, along with other infrastructure, as well as signalling and telecommunication infrastructure in the Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram divisions of Southern Railway.
   
On December 12, 2023, the tax department issued GST demand orders against the STS-KEC joint venture for the assessment years 2018-19 to 2022-23, imposing 18 per cent GST on railway infrastructure works executed for RVNL instead of the 12 per cent concessional rate prescribed under Notification No. 11/2017 dated June 28, 2017. This notification, issued by the central government, provides a 12 per cent concessional GST rate for works contract services related to railway infrastructure, including construction, erection, commissioning, and installation of original works.
 
In response, STS-KEC JV filed five writ petitions before the Madras High Court, arguing that GST classification should be based on the nature of work, not the identity of the recipient. In a common ruling on January 28, 2025, the court set aside the tax demand, affirming that railway projects qualify for the lower 12 per cent GST rate, whether executed for Indian Railways, RVNL, or any other entity involved in railway infrastructure development.
 
"The most important factor in deciding the GST rate is the type of work being done, not who the client is. If the work is related to railways, it should qualify for the lower 12 per cent GST rate—whether the contract is with Indian Railways, RVNL, or any other organisation working on railway projects. The key question before the court was whether the government could limit this tax benefit based on who was receiving the service, even though the law clearly intends to support all railway infrastructure work," said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who successfully argued the petition on behalf of the taxpayer before the Madras High Court.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

