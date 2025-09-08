Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MCA expands fast-track mergers to unlisted firms with loans under ₹200 cr

MCA expands fast-track mergers to unlisted firms with loans under ₹200 cr

MCA has widened the scope of fast-track mergers to include certain holding-subsidiary companies and unlisted firms with loans under Rs 200 crore and no defaults

merger, acquisition, ministry of corporate affairs

For applications requiring NCLT approval, MCA data showed that 309 were pending as of November 30, 2024.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has notified revised criteria for fast-track mergers, expanding the scope to mergers between holding and subsidiary companies that may not be wholly owned, and subsidiaries held by the same holding company. The MCA notification dated September 4 has also permitted mergers between all unlisted companies with loans of less than Rs 200 crore and no default in repayment of loans, debentures or deposits.
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, had said the government would rationalise the requirements and procedures for speedy approval of mergers. She added that the scope for fast-track mergers would be widened and the process made simpler.
   
Until now, the fast-track mechanism—under which mergers bypass the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)—was available only to small companies, startups and mergers between a holding company and its wholly owned subsidiary. 
 
Experts said widening the scope of the fast-track mechanism would help unclog the NCLTs, especially in cases with no external shareholding and limited lender involvement, as these do not require a long-winded approval process.

Also Read

MCA, SEBI, unclaimed shares, unclaimed dividends, Investor Education and Protection Fund, IEPF, shareholder identification, transmission process, Deepti Gaur, capital market reforms, FICCI conference, share transfer framework

MCA, Sebi look to ease transfer of unclaimed shares and dividends

MSME Sector

Trump trade tariffs: MCA planning to ease compliance burden for MSMEspremium

digital economy

MCA to conduct a study on ex-ante regulations for digital marketspremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New national cooperative policy aims to cover 500 million people

data protection digital competition bill meity

Govt considers market study to frame Big Tech competition regulations

 
“Schemes of arrangement need to go through an NCLT process and, in the case of listed companies, also through stock exchange and Sebi approval. The timelines are excruciatingly long and not in sync with business realities. This notification should greatly help, and one is hoping that the ecosystem and checks and balances under the new dispensation will be a significant improvement over the current situation,” said Ketan Dalal, founder of Katalyst Advisory.
 
As of November 30, 2024, 53 applications for amalgamation of small companies and mergers between wholly owned subsidiaries and holding companies were pending, according to MCA data. Between April 1 and November 30, 2024, 431 such applications were disposed of.
 
For applications requiring NCLT approval, MCA data showed that 309 were pending as of November 30, 2024.
 

More From This Section

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Crude oil may plummet further as Opec+ boosts output from Octoberpremium

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

amazon

GST to act as growth multiplier for Great Indian Festival: Amazon VP

Creditors' total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent.

Lenders to vote on Vedanta, Adani bids for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates

Topics : Company & Industry News Ministry of Corporate Affairs Merger and Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon