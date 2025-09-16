Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Medical device makers ask for extending ITC on services, capital goods

Medical device makers ask for extending ITC on services, capital goods

Industry body Aimed says proposed balanced reforms could help reduce healthcare costs for consumers

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Aimed added that the proposed reforms could help reduce healthcare costs for consumers and bring India’s tax system in line with global best practices.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic medical device manufacturers’ lobby has asked the Centre to introduce additional reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), such as simplified refund processes and inclusion of input tax credit (ITC) on services.
 
The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (Aimed) on Tuesday submitted a list of recommendations to the Union finance ministry to address persisting challenges such as working capital stress, inverted duty structures, and restricted refund eligibility.
 
This includes simplification of the GST refund mechanism by extending refund eligibility to input tax credit (ITC) on services and capital goods, which are currently excluded.
 
Commenting on the matter, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for Aimed, said that global best practices in countries such as Australia, Canada, and the European Union (EU) allow full refund or carry forward of unused GST or value-added tax (VAT) paid on inputs, including services, so that exporters and businesses with inverted duty structures do not suffer cash flow blockages or tax cascading.
   
“India must adopt similar reforms if we want to lower healthcare costs, strengthen Make in India, and improve global competitiveness,” he added.

Also Read

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

Govt panel starts drafting rules for refurbished medical device imports

Dr Prathap C Reddy

A second chance at life: Organ transplants and India's medical advancements

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Medical devices industry raises concerns over additional 25% US tariff

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority buys 3% stake in Meril for $200 million

BAN vs AFG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Nasum strikes again; Zadran departs on 5

 
Similarly, the industry body also recommended a uniform 5 per cent GST rate on all components and raw materials used as inputs in medical device manufacturing to permanently eliminate inverted duty structure issues.
 
Among other recommendations were inclusion of ITC on services, capital goods, and closing inventory in the refund formula and introduction of a provisional 90 per cent refund within strict timelines, easing liquidity for manufacturers.
 
The representation comes even as the device makers’ body welcomed the overall reduction of GST on medical devices to 5 per cent and the decision to refund 90 per cent of accumulated credit within seven days.
 
Aimed added that the proposed reforms could help reduce healthcare costs for consumers and bring India’s tax system in line with global best practices.
 
“At the same time, these reforms are expected to make Indian manufacturers more globally competitive,” it said.

More From This Section

Medical Insurance

Hospitals vs insurers: Policyholders bear the brunt of rising medical costspremium

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Will 'assess' ethanol-blending plan before setting higher targets: Puri

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

India has now 600 million OTT users, CTV penetration sees 87% jump

The influencer economy: Macro, micro, and nano world of influencers

Brand value flickers for mid-tier celebs as influencers steal stagepremium

Apollo Tyres partners up with BCCI

Apollo Tyres named Team India lead sponsor in ₹579 cr deal till 2028

Topics : Goods and Services Tax medical devices industry Medical devices input tax credit healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusWorld Ozone Day 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon