Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Medical devices industry raises concerns over additional 25% US tariff

Medical devices industry raises concerns over additional 25% US tariff

With US duties on Indian medical devices now at 50%, industry groups warn of trade instability, lost competitiveness, and adverse impact on American patients

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Industry executives fear that the tariff hike may also affect the competitiveness of Indian medical device exporters compared to China and the European Union (EU).

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s medical devices industry has raised concerns after US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian shipments — on top of the existing 25 per cent duties imposed last month.
 
Calling the US decision to impose a second round of 25 per cent tariffs “short-sighted,” the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) said the escalation is numbing for Indian exporters to the US — not only in its economic impact but in its disregard for stability and predictability in global trade.
 
Industry executives fear that the tariff hike may also affect the competitiveness of Indian medical device exporters compared to China and the European Union (EU).
   
“Our market in the US is limited to low-risk devices; however, we are already facing a challenge from China in terms of costs. The new rates are therefore expected to further aggravate the situation,” a senior executive of an Indian device manufacturing company told Business Standard.
 
While the EU has agreed to a 15 per cent tariff duty, the US has proposed a 30 per cent tariff on China. Both are lower than the 50 per cent now imposed on Indian products. 

Also Read

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority buys 3% stake in Meril for $200 million

Medical device, Medical instrument

India, Armenia sign MoU on cooperation in regulation of medical products

clinical trials

Govt asks IVD kit makers to report adverse events; aims to collate info

Britannia Industries

Easing commodity prices likely to support margins of Britannia Industriespremium

Hinduja Group

Hinduja Group appoints Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance

 
According to data from the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), India’s total medical device exports for 2023–24 (FY24) stood at $3.78 billion till September 2024, of which $287.7 million worth of devices were exported to the US.
 
Endoscopes, orthopaedic implants, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, urinary catheters, and electrocardiographs are among the top five exports to the US from India.
 
Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), however, said it would be premature to comment on US–India tariffs until an official announcement is made regarding tariff rates for China.
 
“If duties by the US on Indian medical devices are 15 to 20 per cent lower than US tariffs on China, exports could rise if manufacturers find it feasible to absorb FDA approval costs and deem these export costs sustainable,” he added.
 
MTaI added that the move is also likely to harm American patients, particularly in critical sectors like medical devices and pharmaceuticals, where global supply chains are deeply integrated.
 

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 12 sites in Rs 750 cr fake input tax credit scam across 3 statespremium

thermal power plant, power

Govt plans 97 GW coal, lignite-based thermal power capacity boost

exporters, trade, tariff

US tariff on Indian apparel could be death knell for small firms: AEPC

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing price index of 13 cities rises 8 points annually in March: Report

Shipping

Scrapping of US-sanctioned tanker in India shows dark fleet pain

Topics : medical devices industry medical device US tariffs Indian exports Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon