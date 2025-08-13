Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A second chance at life: Organ transplants and India's medical advancements

Dr Prathap C Reddy

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Just a generation ago, the idea of receiving a new heart or kidney was considered nothing short of a miracle. While the first successful kidney transplant occurred in 1954, the procedure remained rare for decades due to the risk of rejection and limited medical infrastructure. Today, however, organ transplantation has become a cornerstone of modern medicine that is saving thousands of lives every year.
 
India’s progress has been remarkable. In 2013, we performed fewer than 5,000 organ transplants annually. By 2023, that number had risen to over 18,000. Behind each of these numbers is a life saved; a family made whole again, and a renewed sense of purpose made possible by advances in medical science, policy support, and the compassion of donors and their families. 
 
 
Surgical innovation has played a key role. Minimally invasive procedures that were once unimaginable are now standard for living donors, enabling faster recovery with minimal trauma. Kidney donors today often return home within days, a far cry from the extended hospitalisations of the past.
 
Equally transformative are the developments in organ preservation. Where transplants once raced against the clock, new cold-storage solutions and ex vivo machine perfusion now extend the viability of organs significantly. These innovations allow hearts and other organs to travel further and stay functional longer, increasing the chances of successful transplantation and reducing geographic barriers to access.

Matching donors with recipients has also become more precise. With improved HLA typing, desensitization techniques, and paired kidney exchanges, we are now able to perform transplants across blood group and immune system differences, something that was once considered medically impossible. Modern immunosuppressants have drastically reduced rejection rates, improving long-term outcomes and quality of life for recipients. 
 
The results have been remarkable. A transplanted kidney today has a 10-year survival rate of over 90 per cent. Similar success is seen in heart, liver, and lung transplants. In 2023, India performed the third-highest number of transplants in the world, after the United States and China.
 
But the true impact goes beyond statistics. Every successful transplant reflects the power of human generosity, scientific excellence, and policy vision. It gives someone a second chance at life and often restores stability, dignity, and hope to families.
 
As we move forward, we must continue to invest in organ donation awareness, strengthen our transplant infrastructure, and embrace innovation at every stage of care. Our goal is clear: no one should die waiting for an organ that modern medicine can provide. 
 
Organ transplantation is no longer a miracle, it is a mission. And with every life we save, we come closer to building a healthier, more happier India.
 
(Dr Prathap C Reddy is the Founder- Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group)
(Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)
 

Topics : Organ Transplant medical industry medical medical devices industry doctors in India Health sector

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

