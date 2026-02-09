Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Trade unions expect 30 crore workers to join nationwide strike on Thursday

Trade unions expect 30 crore workers to join nationwide strike on Thursday

The strike notices have been served in most of the sectors/industries. The preparations are full-fledged

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike. (Photo: Freepik)

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions on Monday said that the call for a nationwide general strike on February 12 is on, and not less than 30 crore workers across the country are expected to join the protest.

The group of unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on January 9, 2025, to show their "resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government".

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told reporters that this time "not less than 30 crore workers will participate in the strike called on February 12 (Thursday). Last time on July 9, 2025, about 25 crore workers took part in the agitation.

 

She informed that the strike will see its impact in 600 districts of the country, which is higher than about 550 districts last year.

Kaur also stated that the trade unions' claims of participation are based on the strong preparations done at the district and block levels, and farmers, as well as other federations, are with them.

About the impact of the proposed strike in BJP-ruled states, she said that Odisha and Assam would be completely shut down and other states will also have a huge impact of the agitation.

According to a statement by the joint forum, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha extended full-fledged support for joining the protest and mobilisations on their demands and in support of trade unions' demands.

Similarly, the joint front of agricultural workers' unions is also part of the campaign, joining the strike, with a special focus on restoring MGNREGA.

The wide campaigns have been taken up in almost all the states, in all sectors- government, public and private sector establishments, industrial areas, amongst the workers, farmers and common masses in rural and urban India.

Students and youth groups joined in several places for such campaigns. Common citizens have been extending their support for the strike's demands.

The strike notices have been served in most of the sectors/industries. The preparations are full-fledged, it stated.

Their immediate demand include the scrapping of four labour codes and rules; withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, the 'Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act'.

The unions are also demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and scrapping the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

The joint forum includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU LPF and UTUC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

