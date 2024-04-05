Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No proposal to resume subsidised rice sale for ethanol production: Official

The rice sale for ethanol makers was discontinued for various reasons, including apprehensions about domestic output and high retail prices

Govt weighs curbs on exports of 100% broken rice after paddy area shrinks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has no proposal to resume sale of subsidised rice to grain-based distilleries for the production of ethanol, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.
"Since July last year, rice has not been diverted for ethanol production. There is no proposal as of now to revisit that policy," Chopra told reporters on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was responding to questions on whether the government plans to resume the sale of subsidised rice for ethanol in the near future amid reports of likely fall in sugar production in the 2024-25 season (October-September).
The rice sale for ethanol makers was discontinued for various reasons, including apprehensions about domestic output and high retail prices, and economic unviability, he said.
On the impact on investments on grain-based distilleries, Chopra said, "This is not a policy which is cast in stone. This policy will be renewed... Maize is being encouraged for ethanol production."

As of now, there is a huge jump in ethanol made from maize. About 50 crore litres of ethanol made from maize has been supplied in the 2024-25 supply year, he said.
The industry which has put up grain-based distilleries should use maize for ethanol production, he added.
On likely fall in sugar output next season, the secretary said, "The government is aware and concerned."

However right now, it is too early to predict any kind of sugar production figures for next season. "We will get to know about the production during August for the 2024-25 season."

"Reservoir levels in Maharashtra and Karnataka are reportedly a little less than previous years. We are cautious to ensure we have higher closing stock of sugar this season."

In any eventuality, the stock can be used not only for domestic consumption but also for diversion for ethanol production, he added.
The secretary further said the increase in fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane for the next season has been a good signal to farmers to increase the sowing.
The government has increased sugarcane FRP to Rs 340 per quintal for 2024-25 season from Rs 315 per quintal this season.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Why Neeraj Chopra was asked to retake his first attempt

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

Govt issues revised order to allow use of sugarcane juice to make ethanol

Centre keeping all options open to curb rice prices: Food secretary

India's subsidies may cost the govt Rs 50,000 cr more than its FY24 Budget

Indian talent in IT sector crucial to bringing jobs to India: Anurag Thakur

Taiwan's earthquake economic fallout to be minimal, say analysts

FMCG companies to face Q4 volume pressure amid sluggish rural demand

India not asked to reduce its imports of Russian crude oil, says US

Top 4 cement firms on capacity expansion spree, plan to add 42 mtpa in FY25

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rice subsidy Rice prices ethanol production Ethanol rate Ethanol prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon