Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NRAI to step up fire safety advisories after Goa nightclub blaze

NRAI to step up fire safety advisories after Goa nightclub blaze

NRAI says it will ramp up fire safety advisories and set up a task force to help members plug compliance gaps, after a nightclub fire in Goa's Arpora killed 25 people

bar, hotel bar

This is not the first such instance. In 2017, a blaze at a bar in Mumbai’s shopping and restaurant complex Kamala Mills killed 15 people. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday said it will ramp up advisories to members on complying with fire safety standards, while also setting up a committee to look into the same.
 
“We issue advisories very regularly and are in the process of devising another one, warning members against the harms of taking fire safety for granted. What happened in Goa was very unfortunate and has led to the loss of many lives, including those from the industry,” Sagar Daryani, president of the NRAI and co-founder and chief executive officer, Wow! Momo, told Business Standard.
 
How will the planned task force work with restaurant members?
   
The apex body of restaurant establishments in the country is also in the process of forming a small committee, “almost like a task force that will work with members to identify gaps in fire safety adherence and help them fill these gaps,” Daryani added.
 
What details have been reported about the Goa nightclub fire?

Also Read

hotels, hotel

Remote retreats, experiences emerge as growth driver for Indian hotels

a

East Asian hotel chains ramp up India market expansion planspremium

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Govt 'actively considering' infra status for hotels: Tourism ministerpremium

Kebabs cooked according to Frontier cuisine traditions. (Stock photo)

German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

Manoj Bhat

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts likely to open its first Signature property

 
The move comes after a nightclub in Goa’s Arpora caught fire on Saturday night, killing 25 people, including 20 staff members. According to reports, police officers stated that the venue was not complying with fire safety norms and did not have any fire emergency exit in the basement.
 
Why do industry voices say fire safety norms are not followed consistently?
 
“It is important to adhere to fire safety norms, which includes things like working fire extinguishers, wide staircases, and keeping second exits clear. However, these things are hardly followed through,” said an industry executive who did not wish to be identified.
 
How does this compare with past fire incidents in restaurants and hospitality?
 
This is not the first such instance. In 2017, a blaze at a bar in Mumbai’s shopping and restaurant complex Kamala Mills killed 15 people. Recently, in Kolkata, too, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ordered the closure of all rooftop restaurants in the city after a hotel fire claimed the lives of 14 people.

More From This Section

thali food plate

Thali costs drop 13% on-year, led by benign input prices: Report

Artificial Intelligence

Wadhwani AI head flags gap between lab research and real-world AI products

pipeline

NE gas pipeline connecting Guwahati to Numaligarh partially commissionedpremium

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines to intervene in IndiGo cancellations, cites govt action

Suryaghar Yojana, Solar panel

Rajasthan govt's cities among 100 chosen to push rooftop solar expansionpremium

Topics : Hotel industry Restaurant Hospitality industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon