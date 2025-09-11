Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Over 80% Indian consumers list food safety as top driver in choices

A PwC India survey found over 80% of Indian consumers prioritise food safety, demanding clean labels, certifications, and sustainable choices while balancing cost concerns

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

Four-fifths of respondents said they actively use healthcare apps and wearable technology in their daily routines, while 73 per cent are willing to pay more for food to support sustainability. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Over 80 per cent of Indian consumers see food safety as a vital driver, saying that brands must provide clean labels, credible certifications, and clear communication of product benefits, according to PwC India’s Voice of the Consumer 2025 report.
 
The report also found that 63 per cent of respondents are concerned about food costs and are adapting their shopping habits to maximise savings. Consumers are buying in bulk and shopping across multiple stores and discount outlets to reduce expenditure.
 
“Convenience also plays a role – over 70 per cent of consumers use supermarkets, 60 per cent use local retailers, and 55 per cent rely on digital delivery platforms,” PwC India said in its release.
   
Cultural influences continue to shape consumption patterns, with 74 per cent of consumers saying their food choices are rooted in heritage and tradition.
 
Four-fifths of respondents said they actively use healthcare apps and wearable technology in their daily routines, while 73 per cent are willing to pay more for food to support sustainability.

Ravi Kapoor, Partner and Leader – Retail and Consumer Sector, PwC India, said: “Our survey highlights that consumers are prioritising nutrition, affordability, and sustainability – embracing local produce, digital grocery platforms, and wellness technologies. With openness to GenAI and healthcare apps, we’re entering an era of personalised wellness, creating pathways for brands to harness tech-driven solutions for enhanced growth. With health, technology, and sustainability leading the charge, brands now have the momentum to adapt and thrive.”
 
PwC surveyed 1,031 respondents across India in January and February 2025. All respondents were at least 18 years old and were asked about food consumption and trends, including grocery shopping, food choices, health, emerging technology, and sustainability issues.
   

Topics : Food Safety and Standards Regulation bill Food safety PwC India Indian consumers

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

