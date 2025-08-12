Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

PwC India unveils Vision 2030, aiming for 3-fold revenue growth, expansion into smaller cities, and investments in technology, innovation, and sustainability

PWC

The firm said in its press statement that the future success of its clients in these sectors will demand bold reinvention of business models, operations, technology, and resource use. | File Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PwC India is targeting a threefold revenue growth over the next five years and aims to create 20,000 additional jobs by 2030, the advisory firm said in a press statement on Tuesday. Releasing its Vision 2030, PwC India said it would expand into tier 2 and tier 3 cities and deepen its focus on key business areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, risk and regulatory, cloud, and cybersecurity to help clients stay ahead of disruption.
 
The Big Four firm will invest 5 per cent of revenues annually in technology, innovation, and capability building, and 1 per cent of revenues towards upskilling people and partners.
 
 
“We are focused on building a future-ready workforce by expanding access to learning, prioritising women in leadership, and creating inclusive growth journeys that allow our people to thrive — from the campus to the boardroom,” said Sanjeev Krishnan, Chairperson, PwC India.
 
PwC said its growth strategy is anchored in six “Go Long” sectors, which include financial services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, auto, technology, and media and telecom. These sectors, it said, represent the biggest opportunities for transformational impact.
 
The firm said in its press statement that the future success of its clients in these sectors will demand bold reinvention of business models, operations, technology, and resource use.

Also Read

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Brevis gets his ton; Van der Dussen out on 5

food waste

SC orders safe food waste disposal to curb stray dogs in court premises

Ultraviolette unveiled its first mass-market electric scooter, the Tesseract

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette raises $21 mn in funding round

Anil Ambani

Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments

 
“Vision 2030 for us is about building on India’s growth potential and making bold shifts in our business. We are expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities, enhancing our sectoral depth, and embedding digital and technology capabilities at the heart of our offerings,” Krishnan added.
 
Highlighting how it was evolving from a traditional services firm to a more modern, delivery-focused model driven by deep sector expertise and cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI, PwC India said it views the next five years as a pivotal period for India to lead, shape, and build its future towards becoming Kal Ka Bharat — India of tomorrow.
 
“We see growth shifting toward emerging domains, grounded in human needs. These domains will shape future markets and create unique opportunities for us to support our clients — and our country. This is our moment to lead and define what’s next,” Krishnan said.
   
PwC has a presence across all major cities in India, with nearly 900 partners and a team of 30,000 professionals.

More From This Section

Asian Healthcare Holdings

GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji may sell Tata Sons stake to repay ₹8,810 crore debt

startup funding investment

Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr first fund for early growth consumer startups

Ultraviolette unveiled its first mass-market electric scooter, the Tesseract

Ultraviolette raises $21 million in funding round led by TDK Ventures

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Topics : PwC Foundation PwC India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon