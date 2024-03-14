Over 40% of real-money gamers in India from non-metro regions, says Meta

The study revealed that 6 in 10 smartphone gamers game daily, and almost 90 per cent of real-money gamers take part in such activities at least weekly

Highlighting the growing popularity of gaming in India, a study by social media firm Meta said nearly half of casual gamers and 43 per cent of real-money gamers come from non-metro geographies.

A study by Meta GWI showed that more than three of four casual and real-money gamers in the country discover new games to play and purchase on social media, and more than 90 per cent of these do so on Meta platforms.

"Gaming is a top three vertical for Meta globally and we are particularly seeing our Advantage+ suite of automated ads drive growth for gaming brands," said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head (India), Ads Business, Meta.

Srinivas added that gaming is poised to play a leading role in India's techade.

The study revealed that 6 in 10 smartphone gamers game daily, and almost 90 per cent of real-money gamers take part in such activities at least weekly.

"Nearly half of casual gamers and 43 per cent of real-money gamers come from non-metro geographies," it said.

The study observed that major sporting events and festive period impact the types of games played.