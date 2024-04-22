Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Passenger footfall at Mumbai airport rises 16% to 52.8 million in FY24

The airport saw 26 million passengers on arrivals and 26.7 million on departures in FY24

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani group-owned Mumbai international airport saw a footfall of 52.8 million passengers in the financial year 2024 (FY24). That’s a 16 per cent increase in passenger traffic from 43.9 million in FY23.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport saw 26 million passengers on arrivals and 26.7 million on departures in FY24. Similarly, it recorded a 12 per cent rise in air traffic movements (ATMs) to 324,972 ATMs. In FY23, the airport recorded 290,387 ATMs. Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement (ATM).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the holiday season of 25 November last year, the airport recorded its highest passenger traffic for the month with a footfall of 167,000 passengers. This included over 120,000 domestic passengers and over 46,000 international travellers.

ALSO READ: InterGlobe, Archer Aviation plan electric air taxis from CP to Gurugram

It registered the highest-ever ATM in a single day on 11 November last year at 1,032 ATMs.

In December 2023, the airport recorded its highest monthly traffic at 4.89 million passengers, a 13 per cent year-on-year increase from 4.34 million compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad retained their positions as the top five domestic destinations for the Mumbai airport, while Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Doha were the preferred top five international destinations.

During the last year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport expanded its international connectivity by adding destinations such as Almaty, Lagos, Jakarta, Entebbe, and Melbourne.

IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara were the top airlines in terms of market share for both international and domestic sectors at the airport.






Topics : Mumbai airport aviation sector in India Airports in India Air passenger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWorld Earth Day 2024Financial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon