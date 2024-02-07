Paytm aftershocks: Competition ramps up sales force, strengthens leadership

In the backdrop of a crisis at the Paytm Payments Bank, fintech companies are ramping up their workforce and steadily strengthening leadership teams.

Major fintech players such as MobiKwik and Airtel Payments Bank are ramping up their salesforce teams, while others are strengthening their boards. Industry sources said that competition to Paytm is investing heavily into offline payments, while doubling their salesforce, industry sources said.

Take the case of MobiKwik, the company is increasing the onboarding of new merchants to the platform. It is looking to invest Rs 70 crore in sound box systems, having placed orders for the same.

The Gurugram-based fintech firm is looking to target mom-and-pop stores, petrol pumps, organised retail chains, among others, a person in the know said.

“Focus is on EDC (Electronic Data Capture) Machine, QR (Quick Response) code, sound box,” an industry source quoted above said.

Sources in the know also added that app installations have increased by 100 per cent for MobiKwik since the Paytm issue broke out.

Similarly, Airtel Payments Bank is looking to expand its salesforce fivefold in the next quarter. The company currently has over 3,000 salespeople deployed in the market, said a person in the know on condition of anonymity. Airtel Payments Bank currently has over one million merchants live on its platform.

To put things in perspective, Paytm has a salesforce of over 30,000 employees. Currently, this team is now ensuring sufficient service is provided to its merchants, according to the company’s executives.

Some of Paytm Payments Bank’s merchants and users were reconsidering their decision to stay with the company after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) restrictions on the platform came, Business Standard reported last week.

Paytm Payments Bank has more than 300 million wallets and 30 million bank accounts, according to the company’s website.

The Reserve Bank of India last week ordered Paytm Payments Bank to bar most of its businesses, including deposits, by February 29.

On January 31, the regulator said no further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups would be allowed in customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards, etc., after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashback, or refunds that may be credited at any time.

Meanwhile, MobiKwik on Wednesday announced it was further strengthening its leadership team to drive growth of its payments business. It elevated Mohit Narain to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Consumer Payments. Similarly, Harvinder Singh Chadha has joined the company to lead its payment gateway business.

On the appointments, Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder & CEO, MobiKwik, in a statement said, “The digital payments landscape in India has gone through a remarkable surge in adoption. Recognising the evolving needs of India’s businesses and consumers, we have made these strategic appointments to further strengthen our foothold in the payments space.”

On similar lines, fintech major PhonePe, on Tuesday, inducted new members into its board of directors to bolster its governance. The Bengaluru-based firm appointed former Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj to its board and chose him as the chairman of its risk committee.

Both MobiKwik and PhonePe are looking at listing as well.

The Bengaluru-based company has also welcomed two senior Walmart executives—John D Rainey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Donna Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, as non-executive directors.

An email sent to PhonePe on the ramp-up of its salesforce did not elicit any response. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Google said, “We're continuing to support our merchants and users as required and no incentives have been offered to any merchants in this regard.”

"We have a 30,000-strong salesforce on the ground, which is already in the market to make sure that repayments and settlement account changes are done on or before February 29," Bhavesh Gupta, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Paytm.