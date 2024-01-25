PM Gati Shakti: 3 infra projects worth Rs 9,600 cr recommended for approval

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Three infrastructure projects of roads and railways worth Rs 9,600 crore have been recommended for approval under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, an official statement said on Thursday.
These projects were assessed in the 64th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting on October 17.
"During the meeting, the NPG discussed three proposed greenfield projects of Ministry of Railways (1) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (2), with an aggregate project cost worth about Rs 9,600 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.
The meeting was chaired by Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sumita Dawra.
The inter-ministerial NPG meets every fortnight and appraises infra projects to ensure multi-modality, synchronisation of efforts, and comprehensive development in and around the project location.
The initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore are routed through the NPG.
The NPG's approval is required before clearance of the project by the Public Investment Board (PIB) or Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry.
The maximum projects recommended so far by the group are related to roads, railways and urban development.

Topics : India Prime Minister infrastructure roads Railways

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

