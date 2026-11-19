Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pulled up Indian industry for its continued dependence on imports in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and metals, and for treating the country’s vast domestic market as a comfort zone rather than raising product quality and building capabilities to compete globally.

Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci)’s annual general meeting, Modi urged businesses to shed complacency, leverage the opportunities created by recently India's newly signed free trade agreements (FTAs) and invest in understanding overseas consumer preferences to develop products suited to specific markets.

“Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone,” Modi said, adding that industry would have to change its approach as “my countrymen deserve quality”.

Modi questioned India Inc for their “failure” to increase the headcount and raise the salaries of employees, despite a significant cut in corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent in 2019 and a tax of up to ₹12 lakh income in 2025.

“Did you raise salaries for employees at your places? Did you increase the number of your employees? No,” Modi said, adding that the industry’s appetite is such that no matter how much it is fed, its stomach isn’t full.

Mohandas Pai, investor and former chief financial officer (CFO) of Infosys in a post on X said: “Thanks PM Narendra Modi, for asking these questions of India Inc. They have massively hiked CEO compensation and board compensation in many cases but starting salaries in many cases for the last 10 years are barely above inflation. These cos should be exposed for hurting young Indians.”

Modi said industry will have to prepare for future demands that will emerge at the national and international level, and work on those capabilities in this era of weaponisation of resources. “In every long-term investment decision of yours over the next 20 years, make ‘India First’ your foundation. This will make the country self-reliant and will also open new opportunities for the growth of your business,” he added.

Highlighting the newly signed FTAs with major economies, Modi asked the industry about their plans to capitalise on these opportunities. “There cannot be a bigger historic opportunity than this, and if you don’t take advantage of all this hard work of mine, then who will?” he asked.

The Prime Minister also flagged India’s low share in global agricultural exports, estimated at around 2-2.5 per cent, and called on corporate India to increase investments in agriculture, food processing and value addition.

He pointed to the increase in the share of processed food in India’s agri-food exports from 13 per cent to over 20 per cent in the past 12 years, arguing that greater industry participation could help the country capture a larger share of the global market.

Modi also identified hand tools, power tools and machinery manufacturing as areas with significant export potential, particularly in developing countries and the Global South.

He chided the industry for not focussing on quality products and taking the domestic market for granted. “Even today you have to tell them it’s ‘export quality’? We must change this mindset. My countrymen deserve quality,” he added.

Calling his government a Dost Sarkaar (friendly government), Modi asked the industry leaders to send suggestions on economic reforms needed without hesitation. “Even if out of 100, two touch a sore spot, that will be my shortcoming — you don’t leave any shortcoming. Both the doors of the government and the mind of the government are completely open,” he said.

Urging the industry not to sit comfortably knowing the needs of the domestic market, Modi said they must invest in studying and understanding the needs of customers in different regions of the world. “It is very necessary for us to invest in matching the standards needed in the world and in setting up distribution networks for them. Let our products be such that they win the trust of customers in the global market and connect them with India,” he added.