Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / PM Modi to inaugurate 8th telecom meet and India Mobile Congress today

PM Modi to inaugurate 8th telecom meet and India Mobile Congress today

It is a pivotal global event that will bring together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing telecom, digital, and ICT sectors

PM Modi

The IMC will feature over 400 exhibitors, 900 startups, with participation from over 120 countries. (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA) at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital on Wednesday.

This is the first time the ITU-WTSA will be hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), with the theme, "The future is now."

Prime Minister Modi took to X to announce both events, saying, "At 10 AM tomorrow, 15th October, the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly and the India Mobile Congress 2024 will be inaugurated. These forums are important ones, bringing together leading stakeholders from across the sector."

 

Aa per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will be facilitating interactions with various industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts from over one ninety countries.

It is a pivotal global event that will bring together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing telecom, digital, and ICT sectors.

More From This Section

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Govt plans to link Korba-Raipur stretch with Nagpur industrial corridor

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

Meity to meet IT hardware companies next week to discuss import rules

India's journey with 5G still has a long way to go. The country ranked 33 out of 39 in the 5G Connectivity Index for the second quarter of 2024, released by GSMA Intelligence. However, in areas like 5G revenue growth, data affordability, and video qu

Network issue: India still lags US and China in 5G rollout, shows data

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

BSNL to switch to 5G network by June 2025, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

PremiumChina began 2024 by cutting permits for coal-fired generators for the first time. India, on the other hand, is doubling up on the fuel.

India presses ahead with coal as China cuts permits ahead of COP29

The ITU-WTSA event will also facilitate discussion on the standards set for new age technologies such as 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, cybersecurity, etc.

"Hosting this event in India will provide the country an opportunity to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and to set the course for future technologies. Indian startups and research institutions are set to gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights and Standard Essential Patents," the PMO said.

India Mobile Congress 2024 will be showcasing the telecom ecosystem, with leading telecom companies highlighting advancements in Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

India Mobile Congress is Asia's largest digital technology forum, and has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, start-ups and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem.

The IMC will feature over 400 exhibitors, 900 startups, with participation from over 120 countries.

The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use case scenarios, host more than 100 sessions and discussion with over 600 global and Indian speakers.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Trudeau not seen as credible: Canada journalist as tensions rise with India

Drone

News updates: Delhi govt plans to procure mist-spraying drones to check pollution

Atishi, PM

Atishi meets PM Modi, seeks cooperation of Centre's in Delhi's development

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend SCO meeting

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to inaugurate ITU's telecom standard meet, IMC on Oct 15

Topics : Narendra Modi telecom sector in India India Mobile Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon