Quick commerce platforms in India clocked about ₹2,500 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) and 44 million orders across Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali and Diwali from November 6-8, about 1.8 times the Diwali 2025 level, according to data from Redseer.

An average day across quick commerce platforms in September 2026 generated about ₹550 crore in GMV, more than any single festive day of Diwali 2025, when even Dhanteras stayed under ₹500 crore, the data showed.

Dhanteras, the day many households traditionally buy gold, silver and utensils, remained the biggest day for quick commerce, with GMV of ₹850-900 crore against ₹490 crore in 2025, according to Redseer.

Platforms handled about 15 million orders, or around 175 orders every second, which works out to about 1,600 orders per store across roughly 9,500 dark stores.

Dhanteras grew about 1.8 times and Chhoti Diwali about 1.7 times, while Diwali day jumped about 1.9 times, the fastest among the three days.

Diwali day logged about 15 million orders, almost matching Dhanteras.

Shoppers came back more often rather than spending more each time, the data showed. Orders grew 1.9 times on Dhanteras, 1.6 times on Chhoti Diwali and 1.7 times on Diwali compared to the same days in 2025, while order value stayed at 1.0-1.1 times last year's levels.

"This Diwali, shoppers didn't splurge. They kept coming back to add festive items along with their usual buy in the carts," Redseer associate partner Nikhil Dalal said.

Even as festive shopping picked up, households kept ordering their regular groceries, with atta, dal and rice selling at normal-day levels, while dry fruits and nuts sold 2-2.5 times on a normal day in September 2026 and paneer reached about 1.5 times on Diwali.

Each day had its own shopping list, according to Redseer. On Dhanteras, steel utensils sold about 16 times normal-day levels, while pressure cookers and cleaning aids sold six times.

Gold and silver coins, priced between ₹3,000 and ₹14,000, accounted for 15-20 per cent of Dhanteras GMV, falling to 2 per cent by Diwali.

On Diwali, flowers sold eight times normal-day levels, while men's ethnic wear touched 15 times. Sweets, diyas and decor were also in strong demand, the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh and East India recorded the fastest growth, with cities such as Agra, Bareilly and Dhanbad more than doubling their normal-day GMV.

"We believe that the next phase of quick commerce will depend as much on reach in the smaller cities as on the density in the metros," Dalal said.

Redseer gathered data from seven platforms: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, JioMart Quick, Amazon Now and BB Now. The four largest accounted for about 85-90 per cent of GMV on each festive day.