India has yet to capitalise on the global shift in apparel sourcing away from China, even as international buyers diversify their supply chains and consolidate orders with fewer manufacturing partners, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

China has ceded 10 percentage points of its share of global apparel exports over the past decade, falling from 37 per cent in 2015 to 27 per cent in 2025. Bangladesh and Vietnam have gained four and three percentage points, respectively, during the period. India's share, meanwhile, has slipped from 4 per cent to 3 per cent, according to the report, Winning the Global Wardrobe: India's Roadmap to Textile and Apparel Leadership.

The report estimates the global apparel export market at $530-540 billion in 2025. India accounts for just around 3 per cent of this market, compared with a 6 per cent share of global textile exports. The contrast points to the country's relatively limited presence in finished garments despite its established strength in upstream textile manufacturing.

India needs to build manufacturing scale, improve productivity and diversify its product portfolio if it is to secure a larger share of global sourcing, the report says.

$100 billion export target requires a step-change

The government's Vision 2030 ambition is to grow the textile and apparel industry to $350 billion, including $100 billion in exports. According to the BCG-CII report, the industry is currently estimated at $190-200 billion and employs more than 45 million people, with women accounting for over half its workforce. It contributes around 13 per cent of the country's industrial output and 11 per cent of manufacturing gross value added (GVA), the report highlighted.

However, growth has largely been driven by domestic consumption, which accounts for around 80 per cent of the market, estimated at $157 billion. Exports make up the remaining 20 per cent and have stayed broadly flat at about $37 billion over the past decade.

Domestic demand grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 per cent between FY20 and FY26, while exports grew by just 1 per cent, the report says. Reaching the $100 billion export target by FY31 would require annual growth of more than 20 per cent, a sharp acceleration from the industry's recent performance.

Moving beyond cotton-led products

India has a strong position in cotton-oriented categories such as T-shirts, shirts, dresses and innerwear, but has a much smaller presence in synthetic-led segments that account for a substantial share of global demand. The report says that India has less than 1 per cent of global exports in categories such as knitwear, outerwear and sportswear, even as these markets are growing. Synthetic fibres and other materials account for 87 per cent of global outerwear trade and 93 per cent of sportswear trade.

The report says that Indian manufacturers need to build capabilities in man-made fibre (MMF) products and higher-value garments, rather than rely predominantly on their existing strengths in cotton and upstream textile production.

This will also require closer integration across the value chain. Only about 5-6 per cent of India's textile clusters are integrated from spinning to garmenting, according to the report. By contrast, China's manufacturing hubs bring together specialised suppliers across the value chain, helping manufacturers respond faster to orders.

Brands want scale and reliable delivery

According to the report, leading brands have reduced the number of supplier factories by 35-60 per cent since 2010, with a preference for fewer, larger partners that can offer category expertise, innovation and reliable delivery.

The report cites examples of global brands maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers and concentrating a significant share of their orders among a small group of manufacturers. For Indian exporters, the implication is that competing for orders will require more than offering low prices. They will need to demonstrate the ability to handle larger volumes, maintain quality and meet delivery schedules consistently.

Improved access to major markets could help. New trade agreements with the UK, EU, the UAE and Australia could reduce tariff disadvantages for Indian exporters, the report said. However, manufacturers will still have to compete on cost, quality, speed and compliance with buyers' sustainability and traceability requirements.

The report argues for investment in modern machinery, better factory processes and workforce training, alongside greater use of AI and automation. The report says the country's existing manufacturing base and workforce give it a foundation to expand apparel exports. But converting that potential into a larger share of global orders will depend on whether manufacturers can move beyond producing and exporting fibres, yarn and fabrics and build competitive capabilities in finished garments.