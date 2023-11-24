Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Reserve Bank adds 19 unauthorised forex trading platforms in 'Alert List'

In a statement, the Reserve Bank said the Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA

"The list is not exhaustive," it said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Friday updated the 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms by adding 19 more entities, including FX SmartBull, Just Markets, and GoDo FX, taking the total to 75.
The Alert List contains the names of entities, which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The other entities added to the list are Admiral Market, BlackBull, Easy Markets, Enclave FX, Finowiz Fintech, FX SmartBull, Fx Tray Market, Forex4you, Growing Capital Services, and HF Markets.
Other platforms are HYCM Capital Markets, JGCFX, PU Prime, Real Gold Capital, TNFX, Ya Markets, and Gate Trade.
In a statement, the Reserve Bank said the Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities.
"The list is not exhaustive," it said and added an entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

India's forex reserves top $600 billion, rise to near 15-month high

India's forex kitty drops $867 million to $593.037 billion: RBI data

Govt to acquire 5k hectares of land for industries in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

Delhi govt released Rs 415 cr to NCRTC for RRTS project: Kailash Gahlot

TPDDL signs MoU with PSSC for developing skill training programmes

Delhi LG okays scheme to regulate transport aggregators, delivery providers

Christmas Comes Early: Air India Express offering 30% discount on tickets

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank Trading law forex market

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon