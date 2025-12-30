Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rosatom supplies nuclear fuel for initial loading of Kudankulam Unit-3 core

Rosatom supplies nuclear fuel for initial loading of Kudankulam Unit-3 core

Rosatom said its Nuclear Fuel Division supplied fuel for initial loading of the VVER-1000 core at Kudankulam NPP Unit-3 in Tamil Nadu under a lifetime supply contract

A policeman walks on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project (photo: Reuters)

Kudankulam nuclear power project (photo: Reuters)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian state-owned atomic energy company Rosatom on Tuesday said its Nuclear Fuel Division, managed by TVEL JSC, has supplied nuclear fuel for the initial loading of the VVER-1000 reactor core at Unit-3 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Tamil Nadu.
 
The fuel, including the initial reactor loading and reserve assemblies, was manufactured by the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a facility of Rosatom’s Nuclear Fuel Division. The shipment is provided under the contract covering full lifetime fuel supply for Units 3 and 4.
 
The delivery was carried out under the contract for fuel supply of power units of the second stage of the Kudankulam project’s third and fourth units for their entire service life, starting from the initial loading.
 

What has changed in fuel supply for the operational Kudankulam units?

During the operation of the two power units of the first stage of the Kudankulam NPP, Russian and Indian engineers have worked to increase their efficiency through the introduction of advanced nuclear fuel and extended fuel cycles.
 
“Starting from 2022, the Kudankulam NPP is supplied with nuclear fuel of the TVS-2M model. It provides more reliable and cost-effective reactor operation due to its rigid design, a new-generation anti-debris filter and an increased mass of uranium,” Rosatom said.

Also Read

Oil imports, Crude oil

India's Russian crude imports hit 3-year low amid tighter Western sanctionspremium

private banks india, credit growth, bank market share, hdfc bank, axis bank, icici bank, public sector banks, banking sector fy26

PSU banks' headcount rises in FY25 after five years; private banks see drop

online food order, online food delivery

NYE: Hotels see last-minute booking spike; food delivery hit by gig strikepremium

UPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

NPCI authorised fewer new third-party UPI apps in 2025 after April outage

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Delivery firms step up preparedness as gig worker unions call Dec 31 strikepremium

 
The introduction of the fuel has enabled elongation of the fuel cycle of the reactors from 12 months to 18 months. That means the power units are now stopped less frequently for fuel reload and they generate more electricity.
 
“This is the result of successful cooperation in recent years between Rosatom’s Nuclear Fuel Division and Indian partners, as the efficient solutions that had been previously implemented at similar power plants in Russia and China were introduced at the two operational Kudankulam units,” Rosatom said.

What is the scope of the Kudankulam nuclear power project?

The Kudankulam NPP involves the construction of six power units of VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity of 6,000 megawatt. The two units of the first stage were commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. The remaining four units, comprising the second and the third stages, are currently under construction.
 
The project is being developed by state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), while Rosatom’s engineering division is the general designer and equipment supplier

More From This Section

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

Labour Min's flagship employment scheme logs 235K registrations in 2025

real estate

MahaRERA recovers nearly ₹269 crore for homebuyers since 2017 inception

real estate

Mid-segment set to anchor housing market in 2026 as premium cycle peaks

ibc

Fixing the fine print: What the IBC amendment is really trying to changepremium

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Parliamentary panel urges inter-ministry coordination on critical minerals

Topics : Industry News Nuclear energy Russia Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateSanDisk Creator Phone SSD Review
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon