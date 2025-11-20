Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt eases steel imports, launches SARAL SIMS and extends key exemptions

Govt eases steel imports, launches SARAL SIMS and extends key exemptions

The Steel Ministry has eased import procedures by removing NOC requirements for non-QCO grades, extending multiple exemptions to March 2026 and launching SARAL SIMS to simplify registration for MSMEs

steel

The ministry also extended earlier exemptions from QCO compliance for specified Chapter 73 steel products. Imports with a shipped-on-board date on or before 31 March 2026 will continue to be exempt, revising the previous deadline of 31 October 2025.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Steel on Thursday announced a series of measures to simplify steel import procedures, including scrapping the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for non-QCO grades, extending exemption deadlines for select steel products to 31 March 2026 and launching a new simplified registration facility under the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS).
 
Acting on recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms, the ministry withdrew the need for clarification or NOC for importing steel grades not covered by any Quality Control Order (QCO). All such grades have now been mapped on the SIMS portal, enabling importers to directly generate SIMS numbers without ministry approval.
   
What exemptions have been extended by the Steel Ministry?
 
The ministry also extended earlier exemptions from QCO compliance for specified Chapter 73 steel products. Imports with a shipped-on-board date on or before 31 March 2026 will continue to be exempt, revising the previous deadline of 31 October 2025.
 
Similarly, exemptions from three Indian Standards – IS 6911, IS 5522 and IS 15997 – for 200 and 300 series stainless steel flat products have been extended to shipments loaded on or before 31 March 2026, instead of the earlier cut-off of 31 December 2025.

Also Read

steel, steel industry

India imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnam steel imports for 5 years

steel industry

Chinese steel may be entering India via Nepal illegally, raising concernspremium

steel, steel exports

Steel makers urge govt for stronger measures to curb rising imports

Steel

Steel industry flags price pressure from cheap imports ahead of key meetpremium

steelmakers, steel

Steel prices hit 5 yr low; weak trend may persist in near term: BigMint

 
How will SARAL SIMS simplify the import process?
 
To further ease processes for small consignments and export-linked imports, the ministry introduced SARAL SIMS, a new simplified registration route for MSMEs, importers of consignments up to 10 MT (with an annual cap) and imports made under Advance Authorisation, Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and Export Oriented Unit (EOU) routes for export purposes.
 
Under SARAL SIMS, users need to declare only the total annual import quantity and will receive a single SIMS number valid for multiple consignments.
 
For 2025-26, small importers may use SARAL SIMS up to a limit of 500 MT, which will rise to 1,000 MT from 2026–27. The regular SIMS process has also been eased by cutting mandatory data fields from 56 to 20. All changes take effect from 21 November 2025.
 
What is the aim of the revised steel import framework?
 
The ministry said the measures aim to ensure smoother import procedures and stable availability of critical steel products as domestic capacities continue to expand.

More From This Section

aluminium

FIMI pushes for 15% aluminium duty, flags import surge, poor-quality scrappremium

5G network, 5G technology

India to have over 1 bn 5G connections by 2031: Ericsson Mobility report

semiconductor, chip

Rajasthan set to launch Semiconductor Policy 2025 to woo investorspremium

Palm oil

India's palm oil imports to rebound from 5-yr low on competitive prices

5G network

India to surpass 1 billion 5G subscribers by 2031 as global coverage widens

Topics : Steel imports Steel exports Steel Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon