SUK-M, which describes itself as India's first thorium-based micro-modular nuclear technology venture, has raised its first institutional funding round, a pre-seed investment led by Chennai-based deep-tech venture capital firm Speciale Invest.

The round was co-led by Navam Capital and also saw participation from BYT Capital and two angel investors.

The company will use the capital to advance work on a compact thorium-based nuclear reactor designed in India, moving from founder-funded research and computer simulations towards laboratory and experimental testing.

The proposed reactor is intended to supply both electricity and high-temperature heat for industrial applications, including hard-to-abate sectors, data centres and hydrogen production.

SUK-M plans to use the funding to recruit scientists and engineers in India and establish a dedicated experimental facility.

The company said its team will use laboratory measurements to refine the reactor design and assess key safety features.

It is also in discussions with prospective industrial users to identify applications where the reactor could meet electricity and heat requirements.

Founded in April 2021, SUK-M aims to develop reactor technology in India and build the domestic supply chains needed to support it.

Through its proposed uranium-thorium fuel system, the company aims to bring thorium into use earlier by incorporating elements of India's three-stage nuclear programme within a single reactor design.

“Dr Bhabha set out a long-term vision for thorium in India. With SUK-M, we want young scientists and engineers in India to revisit this vision with an innovative perspective and take that work forward by designing an indigenous reactor technology,” said Nitendra Singh, co-founder of SUK-M.

Each reactor unit under development is designed to generate either 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity or 30 MW of heat and is intended to be transportable by road or rail.

The team has completed initial computer simulations and plans to establish a facility to test key parts of the design and assess its safety characteristics.

The company's micro-modular reactors are based on Generation IV molten salt reactor technology.

Its proprietary uranium-thorium fuel system is designed to integrate aspects of India's three-stage nuclear programme into a single reactor architecture.

The project comes as India's Nuclear Energy Mission targets the deployment of at least five indigenously developed small modular reactors by 2033 and 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047.