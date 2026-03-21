Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Glenmark launch generic semaglutide in India

Indian pharma majors Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Glenmark on Saturday announced the launch of their generic versions of semaglutide injection used for diabetes and weight management following the molecule behind products like Ozempic and Wegovy going off patent in India.

The prices of the generic versions of semaglutide injection are considerably lower than the prices of the innovator, Novo Nordisk.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched its semaglutide injection under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India, in all strengths.

Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management in adults as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity and is available in five dose strengths -- 0.25 mg/0.5 ml, 0.5 mg/0.5 ml, 1 mg/0.5 ml, 1.7 mg/0.75 ml, and 2.4 mg/0.75 ml, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Sematrinity is indicated for treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise and is available in two dose strengths -- 2 mg/1.5 ml and 4 mg/3 ml, it added.

Weekly therapy costs from initiation to the highest dose, ranges from approximately ₹900 to ₹2,000 for Noveltreat and ₹750 to ₹1,300 for Sematrinity, supporting greater affordability, Sun Pharma said.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said, "With the launch of Noveltreat and Sematrinity, our endeavour is to provide a high-quality, affordable therapy to a wider patient community in India. We are offering a comprehensive range, backed by our decades of expertise in manufacturing complex medicines." Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said it has also launched of its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda for management of type 2 diabetes in India.

The Obeda injection is available in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths and comes in a pre-filled, disposable pen designed for subcutaneous, once-a-week administration.

Each pen of both strengths will deliver a minimum of four weekly doses. The cost to the patient will be Rs 4,200 per month for both strengths, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

"Today's launch marks a significant step in our commitment to expand our portfolio in critical therapeutic areas with differentiated solutions to patients in India and across global markets," Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli said.

As part of phase-1 launch, Israeli said, "We aim to introduce generic semaglutide in several countries and, through our 'One Product, One Quality' approach, we are committed to ensure the same high-quality product across all markets." Another homegrown pharma major, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd also launched its generic version of semaglutide injection under the GLIPIQ brand for management of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The expected weekly cost of treatment with GLIPIQ vials range from Rs 325 to Rs 440, the company said, adding that it significantly lowers the cost barrier to "initiate therapy in India and establishing a more affordable entry point into this class of treatment".

In addition to vials, Glenmark said GLIPIQ is also available in pre-filled pen format. Both presentations are available in strengths of 2 mg/1.5 ml, 4 mg/3 ml, and 8 mg/3 ml, it added.

"Affordability is one of the biggest barriers to initiating advanced diabetes therapy in India. With GLIPIQ, we are setting a new benchmark in affordability for GLP-1 therapy, with weekly treatment starting at Rs 325," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd President and Business Head, India Formulations, Alok Malik, said.

The vial-based format enables the company to offer a more affordable option while supporting clinically guided initiation and flexible dosing, he added.

Last year in December, Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster type-2 diabetes treatment injection Ozempic, globally popular for its weight-loss benefits in India with cost ranging from Rs 2,200 per week to monthly cost pegged at Rs 11,175 depending on dose and stage of usage.

Similarly, in March 2025, Eli Lilly and Company (India) also launched its medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes, Mounjaro in a single-dose vial presentation.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd also announced the launch of its generic version of semaglutide injection under the brand names SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM and ALTERMET.

Zydus' semaglutide injection will be available in a 15mg/3ml cartridge and will be manufactured at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad. The average monthly cost of the treatment will be about Rs 2,200, the company said in a statement.