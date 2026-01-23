Tamil Nadu amends wind power policy to extend life of old projects

Giving a major boost to the repowering and life extension of ageing wind power projects in Tamil Nadu, the state energy department has amended key provisions of its Repowering, Refurbishment and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects, which was issued in 2024.

The changes will ensure flexibility in eligibility timelines, performance benchmarks, cost structures, certification requirements and operational norms. When announced in 2024, the policy had proposed replacing old wind turbines with new ones. However, the industry had reportedly approached the government against this, citing that certain clauses such as banking arrangements, large deposits with the discom, and the mandatory replacement of turbines as old as 20 years were impractical.

The Indian Wind Power Association has welcomed the move by the state government.

“These timely amendments address several critical concerns raised by the sector. The continuation of annual banking for repowered turbines and the reduction in infrastructure development charges will significantly encourage repowering activities. Additionally, the clarity and simplification of the life-extension certification process have removed longstanding uncertainties surrounding the operation of turbines that have completed their original design life,” said T Shivaraman, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association.

“By aligning the policy framework with ground realities, the government has paved the way for accelerated repowering and further strengthened its thrust towards enhancing renewable energy installations in the state. The association remains committed to working closely with the government to ensure effective implementation of these amendments. This initiative is expected to propel Tamil Nadu back to its pre-eminent position as a leader in the wind energy sector,” Shivaraman added.

According to reports, the state government has approved suggestions made by a Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) sub-committee. This includes extension of the lifetime of windmills installed after 2016 to 25 years and bringing down development charges from ₹3 lakh per megawatt to ₹50,000.