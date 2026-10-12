Technip Energies wins EPC contract for HPCL's Mumbai refinery modernisation

Technip Energies has secured a large engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for its Lube Modernization and Bottom Upgradation (LMBU) project at the Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra.

The contract covers the delivery of a 550-kilotonne-per-annum (KTA) Integrated Hydrocracker and Catalytic Dewaxing (IHCD) unit and an 850-KTA Solvent Deasphalting (SDA) unit. The two units will form a key part of HPCL’s modernisation project and will be integrated into the existing refinery facilities.

Technip Energies classifies a large award as a contract representing between €250 million and €500 million in revenue. The company said the order intake would be recorded in its Project Delivery segment’s backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

The project aims to enhance HPCL’s production of lube oil base stocks, which are essential raw materials for manufacturing automotive engine oils and industrial lubricants. It will also enable the refinery to upgrade heavier petroleum streams into higher-value products, improving resource utilisation and strengthening the facility’s long-term competitiveness.

The contract comes as India continues to invest in upgrading its refining infrastructure to meet rising domestic demand for fuels and speciality petroleum products. By improving the processing capabilities of its existing assets, the project is expected to strengthen domestic production capacity and increase the value derived from refinery operations.

“Leveraging our expertise in refinery modernization and complex project execution, we look forward to delivering the new units and ensuring their integration with existing facilities, supporting HPCL in its strategic modernization,” said Loïc Chapuis, president of Project Delivery and Services at Technip Energies.

The award reflected HPCL’s confidence in the company’s EPC delivery capabilities and built on a relationship spanning more than two decades, Chapuis added.

The project represents a significant step in HPCL’s efforts to upgrade its Mumbai refinery and expand its capacity to produce higher-value petroleum products, including feedstocks for the lubricants industry.