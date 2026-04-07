Trai proposes short-validity voice-SMS-only tariff packs with lower prices

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday asked telecom service providers to offer special tariff vouchers or STVs exclusively for voice and SMS for the same validity duration as STVs that have voice, SMS and data. The pricing for voice-SMS-only STVs should be proportionately lower compared to STVs including data.

The proposal has come in the form of a draft amendment to the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, for which the regulator has sought comments from stakeholders by April 28. Trai noted that carriers were not offering STVs across multiple validity periods, which was leading to limited choice for consumers who do not require data and were being compelled to often purchase bundled packs containing data, and therefore end up spending more than required.

“Absence of choices in the voice- and SMS-only STVs corresponding to the validities of bundled STVs dilutes the regulatory intent of consumer choice and disproportionately affects non-data users. Ensuring parity in validity options between bundled STVs and voice- and SMS-only STVs is therefore necessary," Trai said, explaining the reasoning behind the proposal.

The regulator added that the amendment will enhance transparency, provide greater choice for consumers, prevent forced procurement of unwanted bundled services, and ensure that consumers who do not require data are not made to pay for it or placed at a disadvantage.

Trai’s previous amendment had directed telcos to offer at least one STV exclusively for voice and SMS with a full-year or quarterly validity, which will benefit elderly persons, low-income users and digitally less-active individuals, who often find data-inclusive packs economically inefficient and unnecessary. This, Trai said, led to the STVs being priced higher as the price reduction was not reasonable or commensurate with data benefits being removed. The packs also required relatively substantial one-time payment.

“In view of the past experience, it is felt necessary that the Authority takes proactive steps to ensure that the voice- and SMS-only packs are priced with reduction largely proportional with respect to the corresponding validity of STV with voice, SMS and data, so that it remains affordable to the consumers,” the regulator said, adding that the price of voice- and SMS-only STVs needs to be fixed in a fair and reasonable manner.

“Consumers who do not use data have limited choices available and are placed at a disadvantageous position. This lack of parity goes against the objective of ensuring fair, equal and non-discriminatory choices for all consumers, regardless of their service requirements,” Trai added.

Trai has directed that the tariff plans be prominently displayed and made available across all customer touchpoints. The regulator will review this after six months.