Travel bookings up as fans rush in frenzy for Coldplay, Diljit concerts

The Grammy award-winning band Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during January 18-21 as part of its 'Music of the Spheres' world tour

Mumbai has experienced a staggering 350 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in flight bookings, said the report.

Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Upcoming concerts of British band Coldplay in Mumbai and Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh in Chandigarh and other cities triggered a travel rush by fans, leading to over 300 per cent surge in flight bookings, online travel agency ixigo said in a report on Wednesday.

The Grammy award-winning band Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during January 18-21 as part of its 'Music of the Spheres' world tour.

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh will perform at a live concert in Chandigarh in December this year as part of his DIL-UMINATI India tour.

 

The country is witnessing a surge in travel bookings as fans flock to see these two live performances, said the ixigo report, adding that the platform has observed a sharp rise in flight, train, and bus bookings and searches to key concert cities.

Mumbai has experienced a staggering 350 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in flight bookings, said the report.

Chandigarh, one of the destinations for the DIL-UMINATI India tour, has seen a 300 per cent YoY surge in flight bookings, it said.

Other DIL-UMINATI concert cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore have also recorded an average 100 per cent YoY growth in flight bookings on their respective event dates.

"We've observed a significant shift in Indian travellers' preferences, with more people willing to spend on experiences like music concerts and festivals. The passion for live performances is driving fans to travel, and this surge in bookings across flights, trains, and buses shows how music tourism is becoming a major force in the country," ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said.

The report, based on ticket bookings and searches on ixigo platform, further said that tier II cities are fuelling bus travel demand for concerts.

Bus searches from Jaipur, Nagpur, Dehradun, Varanasi, Indore, Surat, and Kanpur have surged for concert dates, it added.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

