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UST ties up with Anthropic to deploy Claude for clients across sectors

UST will embed Anthropic's Claude into enterprise workflows for clients and train 20,000 employees to accelerate AI adoption across healthcare, telecom and banking

Anthropic, Fable

UST will build specialised teams to deploy Claude, with support from Anthropic in the form of enablement, technical guidance and certification. | Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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UST has announced a partnership with Anthropic, under which the mid-tier IT services company will embed Claude into the engineering environments and operational workflows it designs, builds and runs for clients.
 
The partnership is expected to help organisations move from isolated artificial intelligence (AI) pilots to trusted, enterprise-scale AI embedded in the systems that drive their businesses. The alliance combines Claude models with UST's implementation, engineering and domain expertise, enabling customers to adopt Claude more quickly and responsibly within existing enterprise environments.
 
Some of the major sectors where Claude will be deployed include healthcare, telecom and banking.
 
“By combining the capabilities of Claude with UST's engineering, industry knowledge and delivery expertise, we are bringing to market industry-specific platforms and digital and engineering solutions that improve productivity, accelerate business outcomes, and help clients operationalise AI-led decisions in a safe and secure environment," said Krishna Sudheendra, chief executive officer of UST.
   
IT services players have been tying up with frontier model companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic not only to deploy the models in their ecosystems but also to help orchestrate workflows across their clients' business environments. Without integration and support, enterprise adoption of AI is expected to remain slow even as billions are being spent on AI infrastructure.

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As part of the alliance, UST will also certify 20,000 of its associates on Claude across roles ranging from architects and engineers to consultants, industry specialists and forward-deployed engineers who can work alongside client teams to think, build and solve problems every day.
 
UST will build specialised teams to deploy Claude, with support from Anthropic in the form of enablement, technical guidance and certification.
 
"UST helps the world's banks, telecoms, and manufacturers put new technology to work. They're proving Claude inside their own engineering first, training 20,000 of their own people on it, before bringing it into the systems they build and run for clients," said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer, Anthropic.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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