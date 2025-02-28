Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wires & cables industry has room for one more player: UltraTech Cement

The company added that cement remains its core business, while entry into wires and cables is an adjacencies play

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement on Friday said it believes the wires and cables industry has room for one more player, during a call with analysts, adding that it does not expect its entry into this segment to impact prices.
 
Earlier this week, UltraTech announced its entry into the wires and cables business with a planned capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 1,800 crore. The company aims to start operations in this segment by December 2026.
 
In a presentation released on Friday, UltraTech said the capacity of this division would be 35-40 lakh km. The company expects the wires and cables industry to grow at 13 per cent over the next five years. The expected internal rate of return (IRR) for the investment is 25 per cent, with a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 20 per cent.
   
Atul Daga, chief financial officer (CFO), UltraTech, said during the call with analysts, "With the incremental growth expected in the wires and cables industry, there is room for another player like us, and it would not impact pricing."
 
The executive also reiterated that cement remains the core business, which is expected to have a total capital employed of Rs 1 trillion soon, with the company operating 214 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by the end of FY27.

Daga added that the product mix would be 60:40 for wires and cables. The senior executive is targeting the residential market for wires and infrastructure projects for cables. "Almost 85 per cent of wires are covered by the residential market, and 65 per cent of cement demand comes from residential markets."
 
For cables, he added, "The entire market for cables, I would imagine, would be infrastructure projects such as metros, airports, railways, residential complexes, renewable energy, and PV solar. And as you are aware, UltraTech is present in all the projects taking place in the country."
 
On UltraTech's decision to enter this segment, Daga said, "As part of extending our offering from the Building Products Division (BPD), we examined multiple other adjacencies—pipes, tiles, wood adhesives, sanitary fittings, furniture, lights, and so on—and dropped all these product categories because they were not as viable as expected."
 
He added that cables and wires are a strategic extension, as these products are installed behind the walls the company is already building. Daga assured analysts that the company is unlikely to consider an entry into other previously assessed adjacencies such as pipes, wood, and sanitary fittings.
 
On raw material sourcing, Daga said the proposed factory at Jhagadia in Gujarat is in close proximity to copper-producing facilities in the state. Group entity Hindalco Industries also operates a copper smelting unit near Dahej in Gujarat.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

