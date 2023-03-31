World's richest man eyes India's luxury market with landmark Dior show

Also Read

Villas to luxury apartments: Picking homestays over hotels is more fun

Daughter is new Dior CEO as Arnault tightens family grip on Louis Vuitton

Flaunt factor: Rising affluence sees India's market for luxury brands swell

Bollywood stars, corporate bosses fire up Mumbai, Delhi luxury house mkts

Tata CLiQ Luxury expands its luxury fashion category with launch of Le Mill

India a mature real estate market with $5 bn fund flows per year: McDonald

Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

India objects to $280-billion US programme to promote chipmaking