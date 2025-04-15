Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / IRCTC launches helicopter service for Kedarnath Yatra 2025; more details

IRCTC launches helicopter service for Kedarnath Yatra 2025; more details

The registration for the helicopter service started on April 8 and the services will operate daily from May 2 to May 31, 2025. Here's all you need to know

Kedarnath

IRCTC launches helicopter service for Kedarnath Yatra 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kedarnath Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus in India. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is making efforts to make this religious journey more convenient with the launch of helicopter services.
 
The booking services for this year have been started from April 8, 2025, making this journey more accessible. The new initiative by IRCTC has made the journey smoother for people as now the yatra can be completed in just a few hours and not days.

Kedarnath Yatra 2025: Start date

The Kedarnath temple doors will open on May 2, 2025, for devotees, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season. The demand is expected to be high this season and hence, early booking is highly recommended.
 

Kedarnath helicopter services 2025: New updates

  • Bookings started: April 8, 2025
  • Booking platform: IRCTC Heli Yatra (official website)
  • Mandatory registration: Uttarakhand Tourism Portal
  • Price hike: 5% increase in helicopter fares for 2025

Kedarnath Yatra registration

Before booking a helicopter ticket, all pilgrims must register for their Kedarnath Yatra through Uttarakhand Tourism's official website.
 
The new users first need to create an account, and then enter their journey details like duration, number of travellers, and travel dates. Candidates also need to download their Yatra registration letter, this document is important to book helicopter tickets on the Heliyatra portal.  ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra 2025 Registration: How to apply online or offline, check details

Also Read

Kedarnath

Chardham route to be split into zones for better pilgrimage management

ropeway

Cabinet okays Rs 6.8K cr ropeway projects for Hemkund Sahib, Karnaprayag

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Number of devotees at Kedarnath touched a new record this year: CM Dhami

Kedarnath temple

Congress, BJP announce candidates for Nov 20 Kedarnath Assembly bypoll

PremiumRs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Use smart cash mgmt strategies to optimise returns on short-term funds

How to book Kedarnath helicopter tickets online?

Here are the simple steps to register for the Kedarnath helicopter tickets online:
  • Firstly, all the tourists need to register on the Uttarakhand Tourism site, i.e., registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.
  • Visit IRCTC Heli Yatra Portal - heliyatra.irctc.co.in.
  • Sign up using your name, phone number, and email ID.
  • Enter your Char Dham registration number or Group ID for group booking.
  • Then, tourists need to select the date, helipad, and aviation company.
  • Enter passenger details (max 6 per ID; group bookings allowed up to 12).
  • Thereafter verify your registered number via OTP.
  • Proceed to payment after accepting the terms and conditions.
  • Download and print your ticket. Carry a valid photo ID for verification.

Revised Kedarnath helicopter fare from various helipads

The helicopter services are available from three different helipads in the region, offering different fare options as per distances and routes. Here are the updated ticket prices for 2025:
  • Phata to Kedarnath: Rs 6,074
  • Sersi to Kedarnath: Rs 6,072
  • Guptkashi to Kedarnath: Rs 8,426
 
The fares have been increased by 5 per cent compared to the previous year. The fair has been revised by the aviation operators in collaboration with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Cancellation and refund policy

In case, any tourist abandons their plans to visit Kedarnath by helicopter, the refunds will be processed within 5 to 7 working days, after deducting cancellation charges.
 
It is important to note that no amount will be refunded if the cancellation is made within 24 hours of the scheduled departure.

Important tips for pilgrims

Here are the important tips for all the pilgrims planning to visit Kedarnath via helicopter:
  • Registration on Uttarakhand Tourism, before booking tickets.
  • Carry valid government-issued ID proof.
  • Tourists should reach the helipad at least an hour in advance.
  • Check weather conditions and keep buffer days for delays.
  • Helicopter services are weather-dependent and subject to last-minute changes.

More From This Section

Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Know history and how to celebrate 'Bengali new year'

Himachal Day

Himachal Day 2025: History, significance and 5 best places to visit

Erim Kaur, London woman earns $4 million with Indian traditions inspired hair oil

How Indian traditions helped this London woman create a $4M haircare brand

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2025: How to apply online or offline, check details

Devotees making Kolam (rangoli) in the Tamil New Year or Puthandu

Tamil New Year 2025: All about 'Puthandu' celebration and its significance

Topics : Kedarnath Helicopters Yatra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon