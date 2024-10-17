Business Standard
Who is Nikita Porwal, the newly crowned 18-year-old Femina Miss India 2024?

The 18-year-old Nikita Porwal who hails from Madhya Pradesh is crowned as Femina Miss India 2024. She desires to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie

Nikita Porwal

Nikita Porwal

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh girl Nikita Porwal has been crowned as the Femina Miss India 2024. She was followed at the second position by Rekha Pandayy who represented Union Territories and the second runner-up was Gujarat's Ayushi Dholakia. 

The 18-year-old actor started her career as a TV anchor, and she was crowned by last year's winner Nandini Gupta. Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her.  Despite being part of a movie, there are many people who still don't know much about Nikita Porwal.

The Miss India event took place on October 16, 2024, at Famous Studios in Mumbai, marking the 60th edition of the beauty pageant. Nikita succeeds the earlier titleholder, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan, who held the title since 2023.
 

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a city known for its mythology and cultural heritage, she developed a curiosity to think critically rather than follow things blindly. Her upbringing fostered a passion for storytelling and exploration of her spiritual roots. 

Nikita’s career

Nikita completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and pursued higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. She loves to be on the stage and so far has played over 60 plays, she has also authored a 250-page play titled "Krishna Leela". She is continuously making efforts to expand her skills in cinematography and has been featured in a movie showing her skills at international film festivals. 

Nikita also wanted to be part of larger projects and has aspirations to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, which shows her dedication and ambition to her craft.

Nikita is an animal lover and aims to use the platform to inspire compassion towards all living beings. She has a motto in life that states, "Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt."

Nikita Porwal achievements

The Femina Miss India 2024 crown will allow Nikita to represent India at the Miss World pageant. This title didn’t just depict her beauty and talent but her commitment to social causes as well. 

I am the most influential person in my life: Nikita

While answering questions during the Q&A session, she highlighted the importance of balancing beauty with brains and said, "I aim to celebrate my Indian heritage while embracing modernity."

When asked about the most influential person, she said, "I am the most influential person in my life. Recognising my own power motivates me to strive for excellence every day."

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

