Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit rises 840.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 248.08% to Rs 267.81 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Wealth rose 840.72% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 248.08% to Rs 267.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales267.8176.94 248 OPM %60.6227.85 -PBDT148.1014.89 895 PBT147.6114.60 911 NP112.0411.91 841
